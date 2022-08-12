Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim Hemraj
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
NewsTimes
Moravsky takes on new role as Danbury girls volleyball coach
Danbury’s Ali Moravsky can seemingly do just about anything. Girls soccer player or coach? Check. High school basketball and track athlete? Check. College tennis? Check. Special education teacher? Check. Singer in a band? Check. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Now Moravsky is taking on a new...
NewsTimes
15 Halloween attractions in CT that have announced opening dates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the clock ticks closer to Halloween, ghouls and zombies around Connecticut (or at least people who dress up as them) are already starting to rise up from their summer graves in order to drag Nutmeggers through some frightful seasonal attractions.
NewsTimes
When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year
GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
NewsTimes
Bridgewater Country Fair returns after 2-year hiatus, and volunteers say it’ll be ‘bigger and better’
BRIDGEWATER - A motorcycle show, racing pig contests, and Fireman’s Parade are just some of the attractions at this year’s Bridgewater Country Fair. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the fair, sponsored by the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, will be returning for its 69th year from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
NewsTimes
Fire destroys home in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD — A fire tore through a home on North Lake Street Saturday, destroying the structure, according to officials. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 12:30 p.m. to a residence at the 200 block of North Lake Street after callers reported the blaze, according to the Bantam Fire Company, which was one of several local fire departments that responded to the incident.
NewsTimes
Hartford man sentenced for stealing car with cremated remains of woman’s son inside, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A local man was sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint, according to federal prosecutors. Inside the vehicle were the cremains of the woman’s son, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Monday. U.S. District Judge...
NewsTimes
Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says
BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
NewsTimes
CT State Police: Driver of car dies in fiery crash with tractor-trailer on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR — The driver of car died when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on southbound Interstate 91 late Sunday, sparking an intense fire, state police said Monday morning. Troopers said they do not know the identity of the victim, nor do they know the make and model...
NewsTimes
Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
NewsTimes
Waterbury police: One killed, one hurt in East Main Street crash
WATERBURY — A city man was killed in a crash on East Main Street Saturday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area for a reported one-car crash at 8:18 a.m., and found a vehicle that had struck a wall in a parking lot, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
NewsTimes
1 year after Danbury Fair mall shooting, what’s city doing to address youth violence?
DANBURY — Just before the one-year anniversary of last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall, the teen accused of inciting the fight that left one person wounded and resulted in a lockdown of the mall received a suspended jail sentence — causing some to question what, if anything, is being done to address youth violence.
NewsTimes
Adding security, including armed officers, at Brookfield schools comes with hefty price tag
BROOKFIELD — Plans to place police officers in elementary schools and hire additional security personnel, including armed officers, to secure school buildings will head to a town meeting vote. The Board of Finance voted unanimously last Wednesday to support the plans, which the Board of Selectmen and school board...
NewsTimes
Police: Driver, 27, killed in head-on crash on Route 32 in Windham
WINDHAM — A Willimantic man was killed, and two others were injured, in a weekend head-on car crash, state police said. Jose Enrique Nales-Feliciano, 27, of Willimantic died after the 2003 Toyota Matrix he was driving north on Route 32, also known as Windham Road, crossed over the double-yellow lines into the lane for southbound traffic about at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
NewsTimes
Police: Naugatuck woman held on bond after biting officer, EMS while intoxicated after breaking into home
NAUGATUCK — A 21-year-old woman was held on $150,000 bond after she allegedly broke into a Park Road home at about 2 a.m. Saturday and began drinking alcohol from the refrigerator before fleeing, police said. When she was apprehended a short distance away, Ashley Schultz, of Naugatuck, then bit...
NewsTimes
New Milford man sentenced to prison in 2019 death of his wife
NEW MILFORD — A man arrested following the November 2019 death of his wife has received a suspended jail sentence after taking a plea deal. Joshua Hilliard, 39, was sentenced Friday at state Superior Court in Torrington to 10 years in jail, suspended after three years, plus five years probation after pleading guilty to risk of injury to child — one of several charges on which he was arrested in August 2020.
NewsTimes
Judge rejects former mayor's request for release from prison
A federal judge has rejected the latest attempt by a former Connecticut mayor to have his sentence on child-sex charges shortened. Former Waterbury Mayor Philip Giordano, who has served 19 years of a 37-year sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing 9- and 11-year-old girls, had requested compassionate release, citing in part the threat to his health from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NewsTimes
Report: Waterbury restaurateur charged with murder after shooting
WATERBURY — The owner of a city restaurant was arrested and charged with murder Saturday after allegedly killing a man during a dispute, according to police. Michael Anderson, 61, was charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
