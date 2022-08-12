ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

NewsTimes

Moravsky takes on new role as Danbury girls volleyball coach

Danbury’s Ali Moravsky can seemingly do just about anything. Girls soccer player or coach? Check. High school basketball and track athlete? Check. College tennis? Check. Special education teacher? Check. Singer in a band? Check. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Now Moravsky is taking on a new...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

15 Halloween attractions in CT that have announced opening dates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the clock ticks closer to Halloween, ghouls and zombies around Connecticut (or at least people who dress up as them) are already starting to rise up from their summer graves in order to drag Nutmeggers through some frightful seasonal attractions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year

GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Fire destroys home in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — A fire tore through a home on North Lake Street Saturday, destroying the structure, according to officials. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 12:30 p.m. to a residence at the 200 block of North Lake Street after callers reported the blaze, according to the Bantam Fire Company, which was one of several local fire departments that responded to the incident.
LITCHFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says

BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
BROOKFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs

NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Driver, 27, killed in head-on crash on Route 32 in Windham

WINDHAM — A Willimantic man was killed, and two others were injured, in a weekend head-on car crash, state police said. Jose Enrique Nales-Feliciano, 27, of Willimantic died after the 2003 Toyota Matrix he was driving north on Route 32, also known as Windham Road, crossed over the double-yellow lines into the lane for southbound traffic about at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
WINDHAM, CT
NewsTimes

New Milford man sentenced to prison in 2019 death of his wife

NEW MILFORD — A man arrested following the November 2019 death of his wife has received a suspended jail sentence after taking a plea deal. Joshua Hilliard, 39, was sentenced Friday at state Superior Court in Torrington to 10 years in jail, suspended after three years, plus five years probation after pleading guilty to risk of injury to child — one of several charges on which he was arrested in August 2020.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Judge rejects former mayor's request for release from prison

A federal judge has rejected the latest attempt by a former Connecticut mayor to have his sentence on child-sex charges shortened. Former Waterbury Mayor Philip Giordano, who has served 19 years of a 37-year sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing 9- and 11-year-old girls, had requested compassionate release, citing in part the threat to his health from the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Report: Waterbury restaurateur charged with murder after shooting

WATERBURY — The owner of a city restaurant was arrested and charged with murder Saturday after allegedly killing a man during a dispute, according to police. Michael Anderson, 61, was charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
WATERBURY, CT

