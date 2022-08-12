The Norwalk Junior American Legion baseball team, coming off a 17-9 regular season and third-place finish in Zone 5, opened the single-elimination state tournament with a dramatic 5-4 extra-inning win against Wallingford at the Brien McMahon diamond. The Norwalkers, seeded 11th out of the 27 teams statewide that qualified, trailed No. 22 Wallingford 4-2 entering the last of the seventh. But RBI doubles by Jared Smith and Matt Downey tied the score, setting the stage for Sawyer Machette, who singled home the winning run in the eighth.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO