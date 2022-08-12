ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

sheltonherald.com

New Haven football picked to win NE-10, Southern Connecticut ranked 6th

The University of New Haven football team, coming off an 8-0 record in Northeast-10 play for the 2021 season, has been selected to win the NE-10 in the 2022 preseason poll of league coaches. New Haven received 49 points and seven of the eight possible first-place votes, finishing 12 points...
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Looking Back by George Albano

The Norwalk Junior American Legion baseball team, coming off a 17-9 regular season and third-place finish in Zone 5, opened the single-elimination state tournament with a dramatic 5-4 extra-inning win against Wallingford at the Brien McMahon diamond. The Norwalkers, seeded 11th out of the 27 teams statewide that qualified, trailed No. 22 Wallingford 4-2 entering the last of the seventh. But RBI doubles by Jared Smith and Matt Downey tied the score, setting the stage for Sawyer Machette, who singled home the winning run in the eighth.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools

SHELTON — One principal’s departure has led to new leaders for two city elementary schools. Longtime Sunnyside School Principal Amy Yost recently announced she was leaving the school, which led to two moves — the shifting of Mohegan School Principal Darla Lussier to Sunnyside and the hiring of John Coppola to man the helm at Mohegan.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton schools still need teachers and paras, officials say

SHELTON — Interviews continue as the school district looks to fill all its vacancies before school opens on Sept. 8. Schools Chief of Staff Carole Pannozzo said the district has avoided staff shortages experienced by so many other districts throughout the state this summer. Overall, Pannozzo said Shelton has hired 23 teachers, two board certified behavior analysts, and two principals.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the state capital, Raleigh.
WILSON, NC
