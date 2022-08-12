Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim Hemraj
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
Tri-Town Trojans top Bethlehem Plowboys in Game 1 of Tri-State championship series
TORRINGTON — The No. 1 seed Tri-Town Trojans (22-1) and No. 3 Bethlehem Plowboys (16-7) swept their opponents with a dazzling display of power in preliminary rounds of the Tri-State Baseball League’s post-season tournament. But Sunday evening, in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series, at Fuessenich Park,...
sheltonherald.com
New Haven football picked to win NE-10, Southern Connecticut ranked 6th
The University of New Haven football team, coming off an 8-0 record in Northeast-10 play for the 2021 season, has been selected to win the NE-10 in the 2022 preseason poll of league coaches. New Haven received 49 points and seven of the eight possible first-place votes, finishing 12 points...
sheltonherald.com
Looking Back by George Albano
The Norwalk Junior American Legion baseball team, coming off a 17-9 regular season and third-place finish in Zone 5, opened the single-elimination state tournament with a dramatic 5-4 extra-inning win against Wallingford at the Brien McMahon diamond. The Norwalkers, seeded 11th out of the 27 teams statewide that qualified, trailed No. 22 Wallingford 4-2 entering the last of the seventh. But RBI doubles by Jared Smith and Matt Downey tied the score, setting the stage for Sawyer Machette, who singled home the winning run in the eighth.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton shoe store raising money for Norwalk DJ awaiting double organ transplants
SHELTON — A local shoe store extended its campaign to help raise money for a beloved Norwalk disc jockey who is awaiting a heart and liver transplant, the store’s co-owner said. Joseph Gradia, co-owner of Hawley Lane Shoes on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, said his store is donating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools
SHELTON — One principal’s departure has led to new leaders for two city elementary schools. Longtime Sunnyside School Principal Amy Yost recently announced she was leaving the school, which led to two moves — the shifting of Mohegan School Principal Darla Lussier to Sunnyside and the hiring of John Coppola to man the helm at Mohegan.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton schools still need teachers and paras, officials say
SHELTON — Interviews continue as the school district looks to fill all its vacancies before school opens on Sept. 8. Schools Chief of Staff Carole Pannozzo said the district has avoided staff shortages experienced by so many other districts throughout the state this summer. Overall, Pannozzo said Shelton has hired 23 teachers, two board certified behavior analysts, and two principals.
sheltonherald.com
Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the state capital, Raleigh.
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Some properties are taken off Westport’s blight list, as others are added
Be careful what you wish for. Several years ago, Positano Restaurant wanted to add a few tables to their empty outdoor patio. That would normally be a no-brainer. But Positano was an anomaly: a dining spot in a residential neighborhood. And not just any neighborhood: a beach one. The Hillspoint...
RELATED PEOPLE
sheltonherald.com
NTSB recommends changes to plane’s parking brake safety after fatal 2021 Farmington crash
The Kansas-based company that built the Cessna 560XL that crashed in Farmington in 2021 killing four people knew at least five years before that the aircraft had no parking brake warning system which had been a factor in other accidents, federal documents said. But Textron Aviation failed to act on...
sheltonherald.com
Stamford police: Shelton man charged in March pedestrian crash that killed local woman
STAMFORD — A 26-year-old Shelton man was charged with negligent homicide in the death of a 68-year-old Stamford woman whom he struck with his car as she was crossing an Interstate 95 on-ramp in March, police said. Alec Ward was exiting I-95 South at Exit 9 at about 6:19...
sheltonherald.com
Route 8 motorcycle crash in Shelton sends two to hospital, state police say
SHELTON — A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle sent two people to the hospital Monday night, according to state police. Troopers were called to the crash at around 8:20 p.m. The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed between exits 12 and 13 while police investigate the...
sheltonherald.com
CT woman accused by police, DCF of trafficking her child has no criminal history, court officials said.
HARTFORD — The East Hartford woman who a state Department of Children and Families social worker allegedly allowed to flee while police were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a human trafficking charge Friday has no prior convictions, court officials said Monday. Quiazinnia Hall, 33, of East Hartford,...
Comments / 0