Illinois State

The weeks | Aug. 14

The Homewood School District 153 Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the the James Hart School wood floor gym, 18220 Morgan St. in Homewood. The meeting agenda can be found here. Highlights: The meeting will begin with a presentation on the . . .
Ivory Lofton celebrates 30 years in the fitness industry

Ivory Lofton, nutritionist and owner of Body By Ivory, a fitness facility, has improved the health and lives of his clients for three decades. For the past 12 years, Lofton has made Homewood his base of operations. Ivory Lofton posing with a Body Building Trophy. (Provided photo) Lofton admits he...
8.16.22 | What You Need to Know Today

GET YOUR MULCH HERE - Free mulch and compost soil are available from the Village of Homewood. The self-serve pile is in the Village Hall parking lot, on the northwest corner, at 2020 Chestnut Road. Call (708) 206-3470 with any questions. CHALK THE WALK - Flossmoor School District 161 invites...
