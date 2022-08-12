Read full article on original website
H-F’s Viking Learning Academy reducing costs by offering direct services for students
Homewood-Flossmoor High School is establishing a new program to give struggling students a chance to study on campus and at the same time save District 233 more than $300,000 in annual costs. Viking Learning Academy is geared to students who struggle with social-emotional issues, truancy or have fallen behind in...
District 153 officials and parent seek Homewood trustees’ support for tax hike
A delegation supporting the Homewood School District 153 tax increase referendum appeared before the Homewood Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to ask for the board's support for the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. After the group's presentation, Mayor Rich Hofeld said the board would consider the request.
Tornado in a bottle experiment offered insights into U of I doppler radar research
A Saturday event in Homewood gave children and adults a chance to “make a tornado” in a bottle with assistance from students with the University of Illinois’ Department of Atmospheric Sciences. One bottle was filled with water and taped to an inverted bottle. Starting with the water...
The weeks | Aug. 14
The Homewood School District 153 Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the the James Hart School wood floor gym, 18220 Morgan St. in Homewood. The meeting agenda can be found here. Highlights: The meeting will begin with a presentation on the . . .
Ivory Lofton celebrates 30 years in the fitness industry
Ivory Lofton, nutritionist and owner of Body By Ivory, a fitness facility, has improved the health and lives of his clients for three decades. For the past 12 years, Lofton has made Homewood his base of operations. Ivory Lofton posing with a Body Building Trophy. (Provided photo) Lofton admits he...
8.16.22 | What You Need to Know Today
GET YOUR MULCH HERE - Free mulch and compost soil are available from the Village of Homewood. The self-serve pile is in the Village Hall parking lot, on the northwest corner, at 2020 Chestnut Road. Call (708) 206-3470 with any questions. CHALK THE WALK - Flossmoor School District 161 invites...
