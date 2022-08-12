>Man Held on $1M Bond after Allegedly Beating Up, Restraining his Father. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- A 32-year-old man is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on a million dollars' bond for allegedly beating his father and restraining him against his will. Investigators say they're not yet sure why 32-year-old Casey Shaneyfelt allegedly stole a firearm from a friend then beat and forced his father to drive to several places in Pequea Township. Shaneyfelt is also charged with fleeing police during the chain of events that happened Saturday.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO