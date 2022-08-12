ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict

Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
DALTON, MA
iheart.com

Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Man Held on $1M Bond after Allegedly Beating Up, Restraining his Father

>Man Held on $1M Bond after Allegedly Beating Up, Restraining his Father. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- A 32-year-old man is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on a million dollars' bond for allegedly beating his father and restraining him against his will. Investigators say they're not yet sure why 32-year-old Casey Shaneyfelt allegedly stole a firearm from a friend then beat and forced his father to drive to several places in Pequea Township. Shaneyfelt is also charged with fleeing police during the chain of events that happened Saturday.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy