ANOTHER RANGERS' PROSPECT EJECTED FOR KNEEING AT 2022 WJC (VIDEO)
After New York Rangers prospect Adam Sykora was ejected for kneeing yesterday, Will Cuylle--NY's 2020 2nd round pick--was ejected for the same exact thing in Team Canada's match vs. Finland:. Finnish F Juuso Maenpaa was not injured on the play, and Team Finland was awarded a five-minute powerplay, including an...
IT TURNS OUT HARRISON FORD IS THE REASON JOE SAKIC RETIRED WITH THE COLORADO AVALANCHE
You read that right, it just so happens that if not for actor Harrison Ford, Joe Sakic would have become a New York Ranger during 1997's free-agent frenzy. Well, the full story is a bit more involved than that. The story begins with the 1996-97 NHL season in which Burnaby...
NHL NETWORK RANKS TOP-20 CENTERS GOING INTO THE 2022-23 SEASON
Every year, the NHL Network ranks the top-20 players in each position leading into the coming season. On Sunday, they started off with taking a look at the center position and this list is surely to conjure up some controversy among fans of several teams around the league. 20. Robert...
CONNOR BROWN UNSURE WHY THE SENATORS TRADED HIM THIS OFF-SEASON
July 13th 2022 is a day Connor Brown is going to remember for a while. The 28-year-old was traded from the Ottawa Senators to Washington in exchange for a second round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. When speaking to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger, Brown said he isn't sure why...
FLAMES' PROSPECT MATT CORONATO LEFT WIDE OPEN, SCORES A BEAUTY (VIDEO)
Coronato is a promising prospect for Calgary. Coronato has stood out at every level he has played, scoring 85 points in 51 games with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 and following that season up with a great freshman year at Harvard. In his first year of NCAA hockey, Coronato scored 36 points in 34 games. He has committed to another year at Harvard, so if he's able to elevate his game and dominate at that level, he could be a star in no time at the NHL level.
TEAM CANADA PRACTICE GETS HEATED WHEN TWO KEY PLAYERS GET IN A SHOVING MATCH
Mason McTavish and Kent Johnson, arguably Team Canada's top two players, were engaging in a routine face-off drill when things took a heated turn. Anytime two people take draws repeatedly against each other, either hatred or respect is born. It is merely part of the game, but it always happens in one form or another. The one-on-one nature of the face-off represents the duel at high noon of ice hockey. Even in practice at the World Juniors:
SAN JOSE SHARKS REPORTEDLY SHOPPING ONE OF THEIR THREE GOALTENDERS
The San Jose Sharks look to be shopping one of their three goaltenders, looking to take advantage of a seller's goalie market. There are several teams out there desperate for goaltending help, and the Sharks aren't in need of three goaltenders. They also have the highest rated goaltending prospect pool according to Hockey Prospecting's Byron Bader, making it more likely than not they move one of their goaltenders.
THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS WILL BE FUN TO WATCH, BUT JOHNNY GAUDREAU DOESN'T MAKE THEM A PLAYOFF TEAM
Last summer the New Jersey Devils landed the biggest free agent, and they almost got away with this year's biggest as well. After NJ threw a massive offer at Johnny Gaudreau, the Columbus GM Jarmo Kekäläinen snatched him up at the last second, signing the forward to a massive, $68 million contract to make him a Blue Jacket.
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
NAZEM KADRI WILL MAKE HISTORY DURING TIME WITH THE STANLEY CUP
Nazem Kadri has a polarizing history, but he is now a Stanley Cup champion. The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
PAIR OF WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAMS INTERESTED IN JAKE ALLEN
Several teams around the National Hockey League are on the lookout for either a number one goaltender or someone who can play in a 1A/1B tandem this season. One of the names that continues to garner interest from teams is Montreal Canadiens netminder Jake Allen. According to Jimmy Murphy of...
COLTON SCEVIOUR HEADING OVERSEAS AFTER 535 GAMES IN THE NHL
After 535 games across parts of eleven seasons in the National Hockey League, Colton Sceviour has decided to leave North America and has signed a one-year contract with National League club SC Bern in Switzerland. Note: the quote below was translated from German. "Colton brings energy, versatility and leadership to...
RANGERS' PROSPECT OPENS THE SCORING AGAINST SWEDEN WITH STRONG INDIVIDUAL EFFORT (VIDEO)
This has been the toughest match for either team, and we are getting our money's worth so far. These two teams are flying high, generating back and forth chances. Brett Berard received a net-side pass on the powerplay, and made a strong move to the cage and buried it past Sweden's stud G Jesper Wallstedt:
CZECH DEFENSEMAN DECKS CANADA'S BRENNAN OTHMANN FROM BEHIND AND GETS TOSSED FROM THE GAME (VIDEO)
Just four minutes into their match against Team Canada, Czechia D Jaroslav Chmelar was assessed a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty for Checking from Behind on New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann:. Canada was unable to score on the ensuing powerplay, and the Czechs would actually score a...
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
JOHNNY GAUDREAU STEALTHILY THROWS A JAB AT FLYERS' GM CHUCK FLETCHER
A while back, I ran a Twitter poll posing the question: is Chuck Fletcher the worst GM in the NHL?. 726 voters participated, 72.6% of whom believe that Fletcher is indeed the worst GM in the NHL. The Flyers finished 28th in the NHL in '21-22 and had minimal cap...
GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD NOLAN PATRICK EXPECTED TO START SEASON ON LTIR
Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick has had an injury plagued career since he entered the NHL in 2017. It's a sad story, the 23-year-old has suffered multiple concussions, along with other injuries that have caused him to miss a lot of time, including the entire 2019-20 season. The Winnipeg...
HOCKEY HALL OF FAMER MARIAN HOSSA HAS SOME HIGH PRAISE FOR JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
In an interview with Slovak hockey reporter Tomas Prokop, Hockey Hall of Famer Marian Hossa had some high praise for 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. When it comes to Slafkovsky's playing style, Hossa compared him to one of the NHL's greatest players of all-time, Jaromir Jagr. Note: the quotes...
KENT JOHNSON SCORES UNBELIEVABLE MICHIGAN GOAL TO TAKE THE LEAD VS. CZECHIA (VIDEO)
Kent Johnson has the best hands at this summer's World Juniors, I don't think there is really any case to the contrary. He was a walking highlight reel last season at the University of Michigan, and he is up to more of the same at the tournament. Tied 1-1 with Czechia, Columbus' 2021 fifth-overall pick scored an absolute stunner, scoring the infamous Michigan goal, originally scored by the Wolverines' F Mike Legg in 1996:
BRENNAN OTHMANN GETS REVENGE AND LEVELS CZECHIA'S DAVID JIRICEK (VIDEO)
New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann crushed Czechia's David Jiricek with a heavy hit in the third period of Saturday's match. Jiricek, sixth-overall pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, was on an island in this match, as Canada just dominated the Czechs. He never saw Othmann coming on this one:
