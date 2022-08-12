Coronato is a promising prospect for Calgary. Coronato has stood out at every level he has played, scoring 85 points in 51 games with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 and following that season up with a great freshman year at Harvard. In his first year of NCAA hockey, Coronato scored 36 points in 34 games. He has committed to another year at Harvard, so if he's able to elevate his game and dominate at that level, he could be a star in no time at the NHL level.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO