Adult program happenings this Fall at the library
As I write this, the beginning of September is three weeks away. This means great anticipation for the programs and events taking place this fall at each library location. The 3-month fall event calendar is in the final preparation stages, so soon everyone will see all of the exciting programs and events taking place in September-November. Here are just a few of the programs for adults.
Tickets Available for 26th Annual Crabfeast
Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is inviting you to come and enjoy their 26th Annual Crabfeast on August 27th, 2022. Our event is between 3PM and 8PM at the AMVETS Pavilion in Chambersburg. Crab lovers will enjoy this an all-you-can-eat event that is a great way to end the summer!. Get your...
Company that plans for Christmas decorations now
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. It’s August – temperatures have been in the 90s for the past week....
3 Vendor Highlights at Lititz Farmers Market
Sweet, savory, or even freshly picked flowers, you'll find it at Lititz Farmers Market. This is one of the most intimate and enjoyable farmers markets I've been to. The setting in the park, with the stream, the ducks swimming, the open spaces and the historic chocolate factory in the background, it's the ideal place to run a seasonal farmers market. When I visited, there was live, acoustic music coming from a small concert stage located right at the start of the park.
Gettysburg Bicycle Ride to Benefit Trail Development
On Saturday, October 1, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc (HABPI) will host its 7th Annual Ride for Trails to raise money for trail development in and around Gettysburg. Three different routes are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels: 12 miles, 25 miles, and 40 miles. All rides begin at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, and travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and over picturesque Sachs Covered Bridge. The longer rides also wind through the quiet country roads to the south of Gettysburg with a rest stop halfway through to recharge. All rides end at the Rec Park, where a free lunch is offered to riders beginning at 11 a.m.
abc27.com
Jurassic Quest dinosaur event coming to York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Jurassic Quest will be coming to York from August 26-28. This realistic dinosaur event will take place at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center. The Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America. The dinosaur event features unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, fossil digs and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dinosaur skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
susquehannastyle.com
7 Local Waffle Destinations
Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
Local sculptor’s statue dedicated in York
PA Governor Tom Wolf and other dignitaries gathered in front of the William Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad site in York on Friday. They were there to unveil and dedicate a monument of William Goodridge, who was born in slavery but became one of York’s leading businessmen and a major leader on the Underground Railroad. It is the first statue of a black man erected in York.
Former Harsco headquarters purchased by new company
It was the Harsco building for half a century, but Harsco has moved to Philadelphia.
Gettysburg Community Theater Presents “James and the Giant Peach”
When I was asked to write a story on Director Chad-Alan-Carr`s rendition of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach at the Gettysburg Community Theater, I knew I would be in for a treat. But I never imagined how much I would enjoy myself, or the emotions it would touch within my own heart.
Lancaster Farming
Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor
George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
Wbaltv.com
Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd
FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors
MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
explorejeffersonpa.com
The Medical Minute: Don’t Let Poison Ivy Ruin the Day
HERSHEY, Pa. — It winds around tree trunks, hides among flowers, and creeps along less-manicured lawns. Most victims of its offending oil are unaware they’ve encountered it until the tell-tale rash, blisters, and itching appear. Poison ivy can cause discomfort for some and utter misery for others. Dermatologist...
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
Secret Bandwagon to record live album in Gettysburg
Secret Bandwagon will record a live album on the Gettysburg Square Arts Oasis on Monday Aug. 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The duo will be releasing an album soon and is in Gettysburg to commemorate their songwriting origins by recording a live version at their original house band venue: Ploughman’s Taproom.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
