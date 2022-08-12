ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

visitrochester.com

How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester

Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Genesee Valley Pool reopens following $2.2 million renovation project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The pool at the Genesee Valley Aquatics Center opened on Monday after a $2.2 million renovation project. We’ve been reporting on the progress of the renovations, which were scheduled to be complete by late June. The pool has been closed since September 2020. The renovations include a new pool surface, deck, fence, lifeguard chairs, starting blocks, slide, lighting, and an upgraded plaza entrance.
ROCHESTER, NY
Greece, NY
Government
City
Greece, NY
13 WHAM

Traffic reduced on State Street

Rochester, N.Y. — State Street in downtown Rochester is now down to one-way traffic between Broad Street and Allen Street. Construction projects will be active in that area through late November.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Trolley rides at transportation museum

The New York Museum of Transportation, in Rush, will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside on Sunday, August 21. The two-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m., and no reservations are required. Trolley cars operated...
RUSH, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Bill Reilich
westsidenewsny.com

Clarkson and Sweden expand their shared services to include assessment

The Towns of Clarkson and Sweden have long shared a variety of services in order to provide those services in the most cost effective and efficient way. Some examples are the Seymour Library, Sweden/Clarkson Community Center, Brockport Fire District, even the Clarkson and Sweden building departments provide coverage and collaboration for each other.
CLARKSON, NY
News 8 WROC

Town of Greece unveils new fitness court

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to get the community active, a new fitness court is coming to the Town of Greece. Town Supervisor Bill Reilich is teaming up with MVP Care, hosting a ribbon cutting event Wednesday for the new court at Basil Marella Park on English Road. Free equipment and classes are […]
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Family escapes fire on Shelter St., dog does not

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to 235 Shelter St. Monday night to several calls reporting a house fire. The structure was a 2 ½ story, three family home. Two adults, and three children were home, and everyone made it outside safely before the fire crews arrived. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Outdoor Fitness
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s first Dominican Day celebration took place Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The city held its first ever Dominican Day celebration Sunday afternoon. It took place at the International Plaza. The celebration was a chance to get out and learn about a culture that has been ingrained in the Rochester community for a long time. There was Dominican food, dancing, and even a live performance from a Grammy award winner.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester immigrant restaurateurs showing American dream is still alive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As more immigrants continue to make their way to the United States, some business owners in Rochester are showing their community that the American dream is still alive. Starting a business is never easy. But for Nick Vasylieva and Romal Qadiri, immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Concert in Greece raised money for wounded veterans

Hundreds of people enjoyed some live music on Saturday in Greece, all in support of a great cause, the Warrior Benefit Concert. This is the eleventh year of the concert fundraiser at the American Legion Greece post. All money raised goes to support those who are recovering from wounds received while in the military, both physical and emotional.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brockport Arts Festival back after Covid hiatus

BROCKPORT, N.Y. Another local festival took place this weekend, this one in the village of Brockport. The village was lined with hundreds of artists, musicians, and food vendors for the Brockport Arts Festival. This is the first time since 2019 that the festival has been held due to a Covid...
BROCKPORT, NY

