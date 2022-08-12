Read full article on original website
Pines of Perinton names 1st community coordinator, renovates after scandal
My role as a community coordinator is to be a voice and a resource to the residents of the Pines of Perinton,” Thompson said.
visitrochester.com
How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester
Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
WHEC TV-10
Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Valley Pool reopens following $2.2 million renovation project
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The pool at the Genesee Valley Aquatics Center opened on Monday after a $2.2 million renovation project. We’ve been reporting on the progress of the renovations, which were scheduled to be complete by late June. The pool has been closed since September 2020. The renovations include a new pool surface, deck, fence, lifeguard chairs, starting blocks, slide, lighting, and an upgraded plaza entrance.
spectrumlocalnews.com
World traveler from Rochester hopes to inspire others to follow her budget-friendly path
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is living her best life, doing what most of us only dream of. But how do you travel the world on a modest salary? Budgeting. Kris Dreessen has been traveling since she was a kid. It’s a trail that’s taken her all around the world — literally.
13 WHAM
Traffic reduced on State Street
Rochester, N.Y. — State Street in downtown Rochester is now down to one-way traffic between Broad Street and Allen Street. Construction projects will be active in that area through late November.
westsidenewsny.com
Trolley rides at transportation museum
The New York Museum of Transportation, in Rush, will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside on Sunday, August 21. The two-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m., and no reservations are required. Trolley cars operated...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
westsidenewsny.com
Clarkson and Sweden expand their shared services to include assessment
The Towns of Clarkson and Sweden have long shared a variety of services in order to provide those services in the most cost effective and efficient way. Some examples are the Seymour Library, Sweden/Clarkson Community Center, Brockport Fire District, even the Clarkson and Sweden building departments provide coverage and collaboration for each other.
Town of Greece unveils new fitness court
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to get the community active, a new fitness court is coming to the Town of Greece. Town Supervisor Bill Reilich is teaming up with MVP Care, hosting a ribbon cutting event Wednesday for the new court at Basil Marella Park on English Road. Free equipment and classes are […]
Rochester’s International Plaza holds Dominican Day celebration
Site Manager Lisandra Mandez said she is excited to see diversity, unity, and tolerance celebrated through cultural arts and expressions.
WHEC TV-10
Family escapes fire on Shelter St., dog does not
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to 235 Shelter St. Monday night to several calls reporting a house fire. The structure was a 2 ½ story, three family home. Two adults, and three children were home, and everyone made it outside safely before the fire crews arrived. The...
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s first Dominican Day celebration took place Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The city held its first ever Dominican Day celebration Sunday afternoon. It took place at the International Plaza. The celebration was a chance to get out and learn about a culture that has been ingrained in the Rochester community for a long time. There was Dominican food, dancing, and even a live performance from a Grammy award winner.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester immigrant restaurateurs showing American dream is still alive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As more immigrants continue to make their way to the United States, some business owners in Rochester are showing their community that the American dream is still alive. Starting a business is never easy. But for Nick Vasylieva and Romal Qadiri, immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan,...
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
WHEC TV-10
Concert in Greece raised money for wounded veterans
Hundreds of people enjoyed some live music on Saturday in Greece, all in support of a great cause, the Warrior Benefit Concert. This is the eleventh year of the concert fundraiser at the American Legion Greece post. All money raised goes to support those who are recovering from wounds received while in the military, both physical and emotional.
WHEC TV-10
Brockport Arts Festival back after Covid hiatus
BROCKPORT, N.Y. Another local festival took place this weekend, this one in the village of Brockport. The village was lined with hundreds of artists, musicians, and food vendors for the Brockport Arts Festival. This is the first time since 2019 that the festival has been held due to a Covid...
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
