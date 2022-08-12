Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fighting between the victim’s aunt and the accused shooter’s sister led up to the shooting of a Longview ISD student, according to an affidavit. Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29 was charged with the murder of Rashaan Jefferson an incoming freshman at Longview ISD on Saturday, Aug. 6.
ktoy1047.com
Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area
Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
KTAL
2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City arrested two men Friday for allegedly shooting at another man. Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say Isaiah Barrett and Lazarius Capers opened fire at the intersection of Oliver and Anita St. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police investigating death with child found in home
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male victim deceased inside a residence. The officers also located a small male child inside who appeared to be unharmed. Family members of the deceased were found, and they have taken custody of the child at this time. Crime Scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
abc17news.com
Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate
HOMER, Louisiana (KTBS) — Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about...
texarkanafyi.com
Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
KTBS
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
Bossier police looking for suspect in Target theft
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft last week. On Aug 10, police say the suspect stole $135 in merchandise from Target. They say the woman in the surveillance footage is a black female wearing glasses, a light colored wig, and a light colored dress.
txktoday.com
Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting
The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139
August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
KTBS
Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
KSLA
Shreveport fine-tuning its responses to 911 calls involving mental health issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — When you dial 911, it’s usually in times of emergency. On Monday (Aug. 15), representatives of several agencies came together to announce improvements to the crisis response team for people in mental crisis. KSLA News 12 asked how this will immediately change the way...
KSLA
SporTran, City of Shreveport hold news conference on how they’ll spend federal infrastructure funds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran held a joint news conference Monday morning with the City of Shreveport to discuss funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainably and Equitably (RAISE) grant. Shreveport is one of two northwest Louisiana cities receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to make infrastructure improvements....
KTBS
Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
Comments / 1