Caddo Parish, LA

ktoy1047.com

Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area

Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
MINDEN, LA
KTAL

2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City arrested two men Friday for allegedly shooting at another man. Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say Isaiah Barrett and Lazarius Capers opened fire at the intersection of Oliver and Anita St. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police investigating death with child found in home

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male victim deceased inside a residence. The officers also located a small male child inside who appeared to be unharmed. Family members of the deceased were found, and they have taken custody of the child at this time. Crime Scene...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
TEXARKANA, AR
abc17news.com

Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate

HOMER, Louisiana (KTBS) — Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about...
HOMER, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
TEXARKANA, AR
#Caddo Schools
KTAL

Bossier police looking for suspect in Target theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft last week. On Aug 10, police say the suspect stole $135 in merchandise from Target. They say the woman in the surveillance footage is a black female wearing glasses, a light colored wig, and a light colored dress.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
txktoday.com

Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting

The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
TEXARKANA, AR
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139

August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
KTBS

Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor

SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SporTran, City of Shreveport hold news conference on how they’ll spend federal infrastructure funds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran held a joint news conference Monday morning with the City of Shreveport to discuss funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainably and Equitably (RAISE) grant. Shreveport is one of two northwest Louisiana cities receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to make infrastructure improvements....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
SHREVEPORT, LA

