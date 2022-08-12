ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

PG&E settles lawsuit over 2015 pipeline explosion

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmFOo_0hEHlCeW00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A settlement has been reached between PG&E and the families of two women who suffered serious burns in a 2015 gas pipeline explosion.

Daniel Rodriguez, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said the only comment he could give was that they’re finalizing terms.

Off-duty officer walking dog struck by vehicle, tracks down suspect and allegedly beat him: BPD

The development came after three days of a trial that remains ongoing with two other defendants: Big N Deep Agricultural Development and Ag-Wise Enterprises. The trial is expected to last into September.

On Nov. 13, 2015, a bulldozer struck a large transmission line near Wible and Houghton roads, sparking a huge explosion that incinerated the operator and destroyed a nearby home.

Gloria Ruckman, her 17-day-old son and her mother, Amalia Leal, were inside the home when the blast hit. They escaped the inferno but suffered major burn injuries and spent weeks in a hospital.

Stay up to date with the latest Bakersfield news and weather with 17 News’ daily newsletter

PG&E attorneys argued Monday the pipeline was properly marked while attorneys for Big N Deep, which employed the operator who hit the line, said the utility used the wrong type of markers, set them too far apart and didn’t have a standby inspector on scene to supervise the operation, as required under safety guidelines.

Ag-Wise hired Big N Deep, which was performing deep ripping to prepare the soil for the planting of almond trees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Power restored to NW Bakersfield customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) Power has been restored to most customers in northwest Bakersfield, according to PG&E. --- A power outage in northwest Bakersfield is affecting around 1,635 PG&E customers, according to PG&E. Power is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m., according to PG&E's outage...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victim of deadly July stabbing identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in July on the side of the road in the Arvin area died from multiple stab wounds and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Monday. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco was found dead the evening of July 22 on the shoulder of […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Two men arrested on suspicion of drug sales, Delano PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department. The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and […]
DELANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Plaintiffs#Gas Pipeline
KGET

KCSO warns of thieves posing as deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies. KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Valle was found dead at the scene, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Kern County primary election: provisional and challenged ballots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June’s primary election was the first time voters handed in ballots since we’ve seen a group of residents consistently express concerns about our elections process at Board of Supervisors meetings. Many concerns after the primary focused on Kern’s high number of provisional ballots and the county’s signature verification process. We’re taking […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KGET

Woman killed in 1st Street shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally shot last week in Central Bakersfield has been identified. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, died at the scene of the Friday evening shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane and west of H Street, according to coroner’s officials. Police on Saturday arrested Glenn Jones, 54, on suspicion of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash

BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic on I-5 south of Gorman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A major injury, multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic for a couple hours Sunday night along lanes of northbound I-5 south of Gorman. The crash was reported at around 7:53 p.m. on northbound I-5 just north of Highway 138. according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information. A motorcyclist and and at least one other […]
GORMAN, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy