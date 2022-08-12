ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says fall of gas prices means that Democrats’ plan for reducing inflation is working

By Anna Wiernicki, Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dkB1_0hEHl4fx00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — After gas prices reached record highs earlier this summer, drivers are now seeing some relief at the pump. But lawmakers are split on what exactly this means for inflation.

It’s good news for drivers. On Thursday, AAA reported the price for a gallon of regular gas stood at $3.99. This is the first time it’s dropped below $4 since early March.

White House economic adviser Heather Boushey said falling gas prices are proof that the President’s plan to address inflation is working.

“The President has been focused on all the different things and all the levers he can pull to help address rising costs for families,” Boushey said.

Boushey said all eyes are on Congress to provide more relief. On Friday, the House will return to Washington to vote on Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern said the $740 billion package fights climate change and lowers health care costs.

“It will extend affordable health coverage to 13 million people, cap seniors’ yearly out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 per year, and cap insulin at $35 per month for Medicare beneficiaries,” McGovern explained.

But Republicans say the bill will actually drive up costs.

Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said it’s just tax and spending. “It’s just throwing more money at a problem where this administration has shown that they’ve failed.”

The House is scheduled to convene Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
KXAN

Lawmakers vote on Inflation Reduction Act

The bill fights climate change and lowers some prescription drug prices, and it's estimated to raise over $300 billion over ten years in new tax revenue. But Republicans stood unanimously opposed to the bill, calling it a reckless spending spree.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Democrats are pouring more fuel onto the inflation fire

As soon as the Democrats' one-party reign began, their legislative agenda consisted of one over-the-top spending bill after another. Their first budget-busting $1.9 trillion legislation was rubber-stamped just months after President Joe Biden took office, prompting economists’ warnings about the type of inflation not seen in a generation. In...
BUSINESS
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Westerman
FanSided

NASCAR legend advises fans to ‘contact your lawmakers’

NASCAR legend Richard Petty advised fans to contact their lawmakers as he advocates for Congress to pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act (RPM Act). Last month, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty joined SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) CEO Mike Spagnola in Washington, D.C. to advocate for Congress to pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act (RPM Act).
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gas Prices#Democrats#Inflation And Economy#Aaa#Medicare#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
KXAN

KXAN

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy