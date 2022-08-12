Read full article on original website
Report: Bucs signing Nassib to 1-year deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nassib spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He racked up 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across 13 games in 2021. The 29-year-old...
NBC's Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett pairing lacks credibility with side of nepotism | Opinion
NBC Sports is getting blowback over the decision to have Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett call Notre Dame football games this fall.
