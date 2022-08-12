Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
VIDEO: Hiker rescued after tumbling off Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo
DANVILLE -- A 19-year-old hiker suffered major injuries Sunday after he slipped and tumbled as much as 60 feet down a cliff while climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo.According to the California Highway Patrol, they received a call for rescue helicopter assistance at the popular Bay Area recreation area around at approximately 4:40 p.m. The helicopter lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District rescue technician to assist the injured hiker.Authorities said the hiker was climbing Sentinel Rock when he fell approximately 30-60 feet to a ledge below. He sustained major injuries.Once the climber was placed into rescue equipment, he was hoisted to helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone. He was then transferred to a waiting REACH helicopter and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.California State Park Rangers were investigating the cause of the fall.
SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard
OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
climaterwc.com
Clipper BayPass pilot to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities
WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
Kite surfer rescued near Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A kite surfer was rescued in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. SFFD first Tweeted about a kite surfer in distress at 6:40 p.m. near the Fort Point National Historic Site near the southern side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The person […]
Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Excessive heat watch has Cal Fire hopping with triple-digit temps
SAN FRANCISCO - As the Bay Area braces for hot weather on Tuesday, Cal Fire says it's preparing for a potentially busy week. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday, with parts of the North, East, and South Bay expected to see triple digit temperatures.
San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'
SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
California wildfire, high temps prompt Bay Area Spare the Air Alert
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
SFist
Sunday Links: Warm Temperatures Expected to Heat Up Bay Area Next Week
Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
Historic Bay Area taiko drumming dojo on brink of closure due to rent hike
It was founded in 1968 by Seiichi Tanaka, who was instrumental in bringing Japan's taiko drumming to the U.S.
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
Southwest flight forced to return back to Oakland International Airport
OAKLAND, Calif (BCN) — Southwest Airlines Flight 1281 bound for Hawaii was forced to return to Oakland International Airport on Monday morning because of a mechanical issue “requiring review,” airline officials said. The plane landed without any trouble and taxied to its gate. Passengers will board another plane for the trip to Maui, officials said. […]
Cruise line begins offering luxurious tours of the Bay-Delta region — with a price to match
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to San Jose Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city’s Rose Garden neighbourhood at 3:18 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
