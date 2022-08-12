ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Hiker rescued after tumbling off Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo

DANVILLE --  A 19-year-old hiker suffered major injuries Sunday after he slipped and tumbled as much as 60 feet down a cliff while climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo.According to the California Highway Patrol, they received a call for rescue helicopter assistance at the popular Bay Area recreation area around at approximately 4:40 p.m. The helicopter lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District rescue technician to assist the injured hiker.Authorities said the hiker was climbing Sentinel Rock when he fell approximately 30-60 feet to a ledge below. He sustained major injuries.Once the climber was placed into rescue equipment, he was hoisted to helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone. He was then transferred to a waiting REACH helicopter and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.California State Park Rangers were investigating the cause of the fall.
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard

OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Clipper BayPass pilot to give 'unlimited transit access' to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities

WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Kite surfer rescued near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A kite surfer was rescued in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. SFFD first Tweeted about a kite surfer in distress at 6:40 p.m. near the Fort Point National Historic Site near the southern side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The person […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Excessive heat watch has Cal Fire hopping with triple-digit temps

SAN FRANCISCO - As the Bay Area braces for hot weather on Tuesday, Cal Fire says it's preparing for a potentially busy week. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday, with parts of the North, East, and South Bay expected to see triple digit temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'

SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Warm Temperatures Expected to Heat Up Bay Area Next Week

Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kcbx.org

Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Southwest flight forced to return back to Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND, Calif (BCN) — Southwest Airlines Flight 1281 bound for Hawaii was forced to return to Oakland International Airport on Monday morning because of a mechanical issue “requiring review,” airline officials said. The plane landed without any trouble and taxied to its gate. Passengers will board another plane for the trip to Maui, officials said. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE

