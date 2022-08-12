ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Dallas Homeless Youth Shelter Expanding Hours Thanks to Grant

A homeless youth shelter will soon be able to operate 24/7 thanks to a $215K grant.Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. School is back in session on Monday for all Dallas ISD schools that did not start on the early calendar. With school starting just days away, it's a busy time for teachers, staff, and non-profits that provide services for homeless students. Fox 4 reports that a local non-profit that aids homeless students is able to grow its outreach, thanks to a grant from the Moody Foundation.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?

DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Home Restored to Its 1920s Glory

A Kessler gem got a new look after homeowners John Vranac and Jacob Kearns took on an extensive project to restore the Tudor Revival home to its original 1925 design. Vranac and Kearns always admired the home when they strolled through their neighborhood, and when a “coming soon” sign was erected, they knew it was their chance to claim the classic property.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony could have a new catalytic converter theft prevention law

In an effort to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for them. If approved, the ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler...
THE COLONY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Housing Assistance#Habitat For Humanity#Business Industry#Linus Business#Home Owner Services
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano business hits: Hiring events, openings and more

With students returning to school, there is a need for bus drivers. DART and Plano ISD, in partnership with the Plano Chamber of Commerce, are currently searching for new bus drivers. More information can be found on both the Plano ISD and DART websites.
PLANO, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
dallasexpress.com

Local Apartments Flooded With Sewage

Tenants on the ground floor of an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff awoke on Sunday to “a foul odor and flooding” from a raw sewage leak that covered their entire floors. “My whole room flooded. You’re talking about something sitting in feces,” complained a tenant.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
MCKINNEY, TX
CW33

7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is coming back this month

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bring out your nicest of mugs or your largest tankard as 7-Eleven prepares to bring back its signature Bring Your Own Cup Day. The gas station chain’s holiday will be falling on Aug. 27 this year as 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members are encouraged to grab their favorite fish bowls, cookie jars, wine glasses and more to fill them with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.
DALLAS, TX
tornadopix.com

The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves

On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ronald McDonald House Needs Volunteers

The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is experiencing an increase in occupancy and a decrease in volunteers for the first time. Until recently, the non-profit public charity had a waiting list of group and individual volunteers wanting to donate their time. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the number of volunteers has dropped significantly.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy