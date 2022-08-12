ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?

If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Pets & Animals
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Rochester, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
KFIL Radio

Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota

I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
FARMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Dog#Food Poisoning#Poison Control Center#Pet Smart#Chewy Com
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

New Rochester Fire Dept. Program Asks For Sensitive Information

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is publicizing a new program that allows residents and property owners to safely share life safety information that could aid the fire department in its response to emergencies. It's called Community Connect and is being touted as a secure online platform...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Costume Shopping Now Ready at Halloween Store in Rochester

How's that back-to-school shopping going? Well, hopefully, you are all done because Halloween has officially arrived in Southeast Minnesota. Yes, one of the Halloween stores is now open in Rochester. (Psst...there is a secret way to score a free $500 below too!) Halloween Store Has Officially Opened for the Season...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Kat Kountry 105

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KFIL Radio

Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale

Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance in Minnesota This Week

It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in its last appearance this year in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. In case you missed it, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights, as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KFIL Radio

Motorcyclist, Passenger Strike Median in Winona County

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and his passenger were brought to a hospital after crashing into a median in Winona County Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 64-year-old Keith Hurst of New Paris, MN was traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Lewiston exit when he attempted a lane change and collided with the median shortly after 9 a.m. Hurst and his passenger, 61-year-old Denise Hurst also of New Paris, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Wins Nearly $20 million Grant For New Downtown Bridge

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been informed that it has been awarded a nearly $20 million grant to help finance the 6th Street Southeast bridge project. The funding is from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. A...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy