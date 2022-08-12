ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream The Namesake Free Online

Cast: Kal Penn Tabu Irrfan Khan Jacinda Barrett Zuleikha Robinson. After moving from Calcutta to New York, members of the Ganguli family maintain a delicate balancing act between honoring the traditions of their native India and blending into American culture. Although parents Ashoke and Ashima are proud of the sacrifices they make to give their children opportunities, their son Gogol strives to forge his own identity without forgetting his heritage.
Where To Watch Kdrama Ghost Doctor Online With English Subtitles?

Where is the best place to watch and stream Ghost Doctor as of AUGUST 2022? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Ghost Doctor available to watch!. Table of contents. Watch Ghost Doctor Online: AUGUST 2022 Update. Ghost Doctor is a tvN Kdrama starring Rain, Kim...
Where to Watch and Stream Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Luke Pasqualino Ben Cotton Brian Markinson Lili Bordán Jill Teed. Geners: Science Fiction TV Movie Action. Director: Jonas Pate. Release Date: Dec 09, 2012. About. The first...
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
BIGBANG Daesung Badly Wants To Be Free Amid Busy Life

BIGBANG Daesung connected with his fans through his “anonymous” YouTube channel months after the boy group’s comeback. Daesung has been having a low-key life since completing his mandatory military service duties in November 2019. While VIPs were waiting for the group’s comeback, the K-pop idol created a then-secret YouTube channel under the name D’splay and posted his first video on Jun. 25, 2020.
