Titans drop preseason opener to Ravens: Everything we know

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans dropped their preseason opener to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium, 23-10. With the win, Baltimore kept the most unimportant streak in sports intact by winning its 21st consecutive preseason game.

After a solid showing from the Malik Willis-led offense in the first half, the unit was stifled in the second half with Logan Woodside under center.

Tennessee’s defense, which featured mostly backups, had its issues but was able to keep the Ravens out of the end zone in the final two quarters after allowing a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

While we didn’t see many starters for the Titans, we did get our first look at some of their rookies, including all but one member (Roger McCreary) of the 2022 draft class. Overall, it was a good night for the newest Titans, which is far more important than the final score.

Now, let’s dive a bit deeper and take a look at the most notable things about Tennessee’s preseason debut on Thursday night.

Final score: Ravens 23, Titans 10

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Team 1 2 3 4 F

TEN 0 10 0 0 10

BAL 7 7 3 6 23

Who didn't play?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Via Paul Kuharsky:

Titans' top performers

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

QB Malik Willis: 6-11, 107 yards; 5 carries, 38 yards, TD

WR Racey McMath: 1 catch, 48 yards; 30-yard kick return

RB Julius Chestnut: 7 carries, 44 yards (long 29), fumble lost; 1 catch, 12 yards

OLB David Anenih: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, forced fumble

Instant analysis: Offense and special teams

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

-It was a good night overall for Willis, who displayed his arm strength with a deep ball to Racey McMath for 48 yards and a sick sidearm throw to Tommy Hudson. Willis also had a pair of impressive scrambles, one for a seven-yard score and another for a 17-yard gain to close out his evening.

-The rookie showed good patience on multiple occasions when he stuck in the pocket and tried to make a play with his arm before taking off. On the flip side, he also took off too early on a few occasions, missed some throws and held on to the ball when he should have thrown it away a few times. That said, mistakes like these are to be expected with a rookie, especially in his debut. I’m not sure the Titans could have hoped for any better than what we saw from Willis.

-Tennessee’s offensive line didn’t make things any easier for Willis, as protection broke down multiple times, forcing Willis to improvise. He was sacked twice, with Christian DiLauro to blame for one of them.

-When compared to Logan Woodside, Willis was better. Woodside tossed a pair of picks and couldn’t eclipse Willis’ passing yards mark (107 to 102) despite throwing 13 more passes. The offense completely stalled once Woodside took over and didn’t score in the second half. After this game, it’s hard to say Woodside would give the Titans a better chance to win than Willis if Tannehill gets hurt. The rookie simply has more tricks in his bag, and he looked like the better player on Thursday night.

-Racey McMath continues to show his deep-ball prowess after getting loose for a 48-yard reception. He didn’t need to do much to further prove he belongs on this roster, but he added a 30-yard kick return for good measure.

Kick returners: RB Trenton Cannon (2-50), WR Racey McMath (1-30), WR Terry Godwin (1-25)

Punt returners: WR Kyle Philips (2-16)

-Philips didn’t have a lot of room to operate on punts, but we saw some of the shifty moves he has. He saw one target in the passing game but was held without a catch.

-Nicholas Petit-Frere started the game at left tackle with Dillon Radunz on the right side. The rookie then switched to the right side after Radunz was pulled. He was impressive and looked comfortable in his debut. Check out this nice block that helped spring Chestnut for a 29-yard run.

-Julius Chestnut was the Titans’ best back overall, but he didn’t help himself with a lost fumble on his second carry.

-Hassan Haskins had a few strong runs but managed 19 yards on six carries. The offensive line didn’t help his cause. The rookie made a bigger impact in the passing game with three catches for 29 yards, and he would’ve had another big gain through the air if not for a penalty.

-It was a quiet night for Chigoziem Okonkwo and Treylon Burks. Chig had one catch for five yards on two targets, one of which saw Willis miss him high. Burks had one carry on a jet sweep for four yards. He did get a target in the end zone on a jump ball, but was unable to come down with it.

-Ryan Stonehouse is giving Brett Kern a run for his money, While the veteran was very good with a 54-yard average on three punts (long 58), Stonehouse was slightly better, averaging 59 yards per punt on two attempts, including a 60-yard bomb.

-Terry Godwin (4-31) and Mason Kinsey (2-30) were among Tennessee’s most productive receivers, along with McMath (1-48), who led the way.

Instant analysis: Defense

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

-Justin Lawler did not have a good night. He had trouble setting the edge on defense, and he committed a holding penalty on a kickoff that negated a 58-yard return from Terry Godwin. Joe Jones also showed warts against the run.

-Rashad Weaver was getting push in the pass-rush and made a beautiful play on a carry by setting the edge and notching a tackle for loss. He had two tackles overall.

-Caleb Farley was beaten for a reception early on and slipped in the process, but he had some good reps, also, and was solid overall. Farley saw snaps on special teams as well (punts and kickoffs).

-Shakur Brown has done nothing but make plays in practice since being signed, and he nearly had an interception on Thursday night. He added three tackles.

-The Titans’ secondary depth did not have a good night, as the Ravens’ backups completed 28-of-35 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown. Chris Jackson was a victim in coverage on multiple occasions, including on a sick touchdown catch by Shemar Bridges before exiting with a knee injury.

-David Anenih was one of the most impressive players on defense. He had three tackles and a pair of sacks, including one that resulted in a fumble. He’s officially on the 53-man roster radar after Thursday night.

-Chance Campbell got his hand on a pass in coverage but Isaiah Likely was still able to reel it in with a sick catch. He added a pair of tackles.

-Jack Gibbens (aka Dr. Gibby) was quite active and led the team with eight tackles.

Injuries

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will be available to the media on Friday, and then Tennessee will return to the practice field on Saturday, with the session set to begin at 1:30 p.m. CT.

CBS Sports

Lamar Jackson reveals deadline for new contract with Ravens: 'We're coming up to it'

Lamar Jackson said there was a deadline for he and the Baltimore Ravens to reach an agreement on a new contract. That deadline is just a few weeks away. Playing on the fifth-year option in 2022, the Ravens franchise quarterback is hoping for a new contract soon. Negotiations with the Ravens will end once the regular season starts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick raved about one special teamer in preseason opener

Several players stood out during the New England Patriots’ loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night. One player in particular caught the attention of Bill Belichick. Myles Bryant returned a punt for 30 yards and another punt for 16 yards during the preseason opener. Last season, he played slot cornerback but has also seen time at free safety, strong safety and dime linebacker during his time with New England.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons

For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of. After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game: The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793The Atlanta Diethttps://twitter.com/edsbs/status/1558222896107065346Alternate Anglehttps://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1558223056941752321Reasonable Expectationshttps://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120Another Highlighthttps://twitter.com/SuperWestSports/status/1558218837845127169Heart and Dedicationshttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625Got that Dog In Himhttps://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232Something to consider...https://twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio/status/1558218081163366400For those who indulge...https://twitter.com/NoisyHuevos/status/155822069082170982411
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

