Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
WBOC
Delaware Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted
DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review, it was announced Monday. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized...
WMDT.com
Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted
DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
WBOC
Public Invited to Ocean City Town Hall Preparedness Meeting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Department of Emergency Services will be conducting the annual town hall meeting for preparedness on Monday, Aug. 22. This event is designed to educate the public to be ready with an “All Hazards Approach” to all emergencies in their home with families, the community, and in business before the onset of hurricane season. The key component of the town Hall preparedness meeting is to make sure everyone is prepared for any emergency and especially moving into hurricane season. This involves preparing your family, property, business to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours but realistically 96 hours or greater to be without power, utilities, water service, supermarkets, gas stations and possibly no police, fire or EMS response.
WMDT.com
SBY City Council moving forward with zoning ordinance focusing on more housing
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury City Council is moving forward with an ordinance to allow town homes to be built in commercially zoned land. The ordinance is part of the city’s Here Is Home initiative, according to Mayor Jake Day. “There is a lot of housing pressure, and a need for housing. Let’s not forget that we’re in a housing crisis,” he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Honoring Delmarva Farmers: Brandon Bonk
Ten years ago, Brandon Bonk, of Kent County, Del., was managing 2,500 acres of grains and had just partnered with another young farmer to plant 85 acres of potatoes. Now with 5,500 total acres in production, 275 of those acres potatoes, Brandon then and now considers his a family farm.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right
With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
delawarepublic.org
State holds resource fairs for households facing end of pandemic motel shelter program
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is holding resource fairs for the more than 400 households still housed in motel rooms paid for by the state’s pandemic emergency shelter program. The federal funding for that program, which has provided temporary shelter to thousands of Delawareans since the start of the pandemic, will run out by the end of this month.
Cape Gazette
CHEER seeks Oct. 8 craft show vendors
CHEER seeks hobby and craft vendors for its fall holiday craft show set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown. The fee is $35 for an 8-foot table. Additional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve YourSpace special-use permit
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission, by a 5-1 vote, approved a special-use permit for Peak Management LLC, doing business as YourSpace Self Storage, to open a storage facility on Route 16. Peak Management’s application will now move forward into the preliminary site-plan review process. At its Aug. 2 meeting,...
Cape Gazette
Coming Soon in Wolfe Pointe!
Coming soon, and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2-and one-half bathroom home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Canal front Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story great room with a stone wood burning fireplace with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, formal dining room, spectacular landscaping, patio, koi pond with water fall, and much, more! More Information and photos to come!
virginiatraveltips.com
14 Best Things to Do in Rehoboth Beach, DE (for First-Timers!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best things to do in Rehoboth Beach DE? This guide has you covered!. Are you planning your trip to Rehoboth Beach last minute?. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Lewes will be bustling with Boast the Coast activities Oct. 1
The 26th annual Boast the Coast event will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, in Lewes. Conceived in 1996, Boast the Coast showcases Lewes’ nautical heritage and features activities that complement the University of Delaware’s annual Coast Day event held the first Sunday in October. This year’s Boast the...
WMDT.com
Pro-choice demonstration ahead of election season
Rehoboth Beach, Del. – In Rehoboth Beach a pro-choice protest took place earlier today. We spoke with organizers of the event who tell us that the protest comes following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. They say its important to put on events like this to encourage supporters of Roe v. Wade to keep fighting. At the event community members got a chance to speak and share their thoughts. They tell 47 ABC they picked the time to do this now ahead of the voting season to make an impact.
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bethany Beach (DE)
Bethany Beach is a mini and relaxing coastal town in Sussex County, Delaware, United States, famous for its expensive, limitless, and extensive sandy beaches and boardwalks. The town had a population of 1,150 people during the 2020 census. Due to its small size, it has a homely feel. Bethany Beach...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: State Senator Colin Bonini faces two challengers in 16th Senate District GOP primary
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” with races in the upcoming September primary, as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In Kent County, incumbent Republican Senator Colin Bonini faces not one, but two primary challengers for the state’s 16th Senate District.
WMDT.com
Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
WUSA
Maryland school turns to new design techniques to protect against active shooter threats
WASHINGTON — On March 20, 2018, a 17-year-old student opened fire in the hallway of Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, killing 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and wounding 14-year-old Desmond Burns, before turning the gun on himself. Across the Chesapeake river,...
Cape Gazette
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
Comments / 1