LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society took twenty-one beagles to their center last Thursday from Envigo and since then all their beagles found a home. "We've been absolutely blown away by the response and support from our community and beyond. We would not have been able to do any of this without you all," said the society.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO