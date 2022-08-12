ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Pastors in Danville calling for Almagro neighborhood history to be preserved

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity held a press conference in the Almagro community Monday afternoon. "The Ministerial Alliance has called us here today to invite the state and city leaders to join us in preserving the history of the Almagro community," Rev. William Avon Keen, President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity said.
WSET

Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
WSET

Help Danville police identify two people of interest

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
WSET

Sylvia's Boutique in Lynchburg is all about customer experience

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sylvia’s Boutique had its grand opening in downtown Lynchburg on Saturday. The boutique said it classifies itself as a one-stop trendy shop for dresses, shoes, and all things fashion. Sylvia Kee is the owner of the boutique, and she said the store is all...
WSET

Danville Fire Department receives updated pet rescue mask kits

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department announced that they are now equipped with updated pet oxygen rescue mask kits. These mask kits are in thanks to Project Breathe the department said. Project breathe is a program through the invisible Fence Company. Each of these kits includes a...
WSET

All Adopted: 21 beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society took twenty-one beagles to their center last Thursday from Envigo and since then all their beagles found a home. "We've been absolutely blown away by the response and support from our community and beyond. We would not have been able to do any of this without you all," said the society.
WSET

Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
wfxrtv.com

Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
WSET

The Academy announces 2022 Gala, 'Straight No Chaser' performance

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts announced their Academy 2022 Gala on Saturday, September 17. The historic academy theater is located at 524 Main Street in downtown Lynchburg. The academy said this year they are celebrating the arts in harmony. “The Gala is THE event...
WSET

Weather patterns experts say we could see due to climate change

(WSET) — A new study by the First Street Foundation shows that the country will face more extreme heat in the coming years due to climate change. According to the study, by 2053 about 107 million people in the country are expected to be impacted by a heat index above 125 degrees Fahrenheit. This heat index is the National Weather Services' highest category for heat, which is called "Extreme Danger."
