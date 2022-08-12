Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Pastors in Danville calling for Almagro neighborhood history to be preserved
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity held a press conference in the Almagro community Monday afternoon. "The Ministerial Alliance has called us here today to invite the state and city leaders to join us in preserving the history of the Almagro community," Rev. William Avon Keen, President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity said.
Poor mountain facing development pressure for protecting the habitat of a 'rare plant'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Poor Mountain has been conserved and added to a Virginia natural preserve, protecting the scenic area residents and the habitat for a globally rare plant. Poor Mountain is home to the world's largest population of the globally rare piratebush according to the recreation department. The...
Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
Traffic alert: road closure between Beechwood Drive and Parkway Drive in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There will be a road closure at Riverside Drive between Beechwood Lane and Parkway Drive on Tuesday according to the city of Danville. The city of Danville said that the closure is due to construction purposes. This closure will be from 7:00 a.m. and is...
Help Danville police identify two people of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
'Quick, safe, effective:' Botetourt officials complete vehicle extrication training
BOTETOURT, Va. (WSET) — Personnel from across Botetourt participated in countywide training specifically focused on vehicle extrication the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said. The department said that the skills provided in training are vital for a quick, safe, and effective rescue of passengers during accidents. The...
LCS focusing on school security, COVID guidelines ahead of return to the classroom
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools starts their year on Tuesday and administrators said they're focusing on some key details. Back to school is in full swing in Hill City with its next wave of schools starting this week. Dr. Reid Wodicka is the Deputy Superintendent for Lynchburg...
Ongoing search for robbery suspect impacts Craig Co. school bus routes
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are searching for a robbery suspect in Botetourt County after reports of lottery ticket thefts from a gas station on August 11. 42-year-old Shawn Michael Tolbert was identified as the suspect and driver of a stolen vehicle; VSP warn he may...
Sylvia's Boutique in Lynchburg is all about customer experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sylvia’s Boutique had its grand opening in downtown Lynchburg on Saturday. The boutique said it classifies itself as a one-stop trendy shop for dresses, shoes, and all things fashion. Sylvia Kee is the owner of the boutique, and she said the store is all...
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office receives 'Acts of Kindness' from community
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is feeling the love this week through random acts of kindness the department said. The department said Sheriff Miller received a flower bouquet from Ms. Wilson thanking deputies. The flowers were delivered by Max from Little Otter Flower Farm...
Danville Fire Department receives updated pet rescue mask kits
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department announced that they are now equipped with updated pet oxygen rescue mask kits. These mask kits are in thanks to Project Breathe the department said. Project breathe is a program through the invisible Fence Company. Each of these kits includes a...
All Adopted: 21 beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society took twenty-one beagles to their center last Thursday from Envigo and since then all their beagles found a home. "We've been absolutely blown away by the response and support from our community and beyond. We would not have been able to do any of this without you all," said the society.
Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
Altavista looking to identify people in relation to a grand larceny/shoplifting incident
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department is seeking to identify people in reference to an incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon. This was a grand larceny/ shoplifting incident that happened at a Walmart according to Chief Tommy Merricks. The shoplifting estimated cost is around $1,200 said, Merricks.
The Academy announces 2022 Gala, 'Straight No Chaser' performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts announced their Academy 2022 Gala on Saturday, September 17. The historic academy theater is located at 524 Main Street in downtown Lynchburg. The academy said this year they are celebrating the arts in harmony. “The Gala is THE event...
Weather patterns experts say we could see due to climate change
(WSET) — A new study by the First Street Foundation shows that the country will face more extreme heat in the coming years due to climate change. According to the study, by 2053 about 107 million people in the country are expected to be impacted by a heat index above 125 degrees Fahrenheit. This heat index is the National Weather Services' highest category for heat, which is called "Extreme Danger."
