ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Global Fest bringing international entertainment and exchange to Aurora

AURORA | Aurora’s annual celebration of international arts and culture returns in-person Saturday, bringing music, food and vendors representing countries from around the world to the city’s municipal center. “Aurora is truly the world in a city, and nowhere is that more apparent than at Global Fest,” the...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Man shot in leg late Friday while driving near Aurora’s Hoffman Park

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the leg and injured late Friday while driving in the area of Hoffman Park in north Aurora, police reported. Police said the shooting occurred near Hoffman Boulevard and Racine Street about 15 minutes before midnight. “A man was shot in the leg...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Sports
City
Aurora, CO
City
Centennial, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Arapahoe, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Westbound I-70 in Aurora closed until Monday evening after ethanol tanker spill

AURORA | Aurora Fire and Rescue crews estimate westbound I-70 just west of E-470 will remain closed until this evening after a tanker truck there leaked flammable ethanol onto the highway. Rescuers responding to a car crash involving the semi-tractor trailer encountered a leaking tanker and closed the highway at...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora man to serve prison time for COVID relief fraud

AURORA | An Aurora man has been sentenced to 66 months in prison for submitting fraudulent applications for federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. Russel Ray Foreman, 39, pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud, according to a Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy