EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner has released preliminary causes of death for the three people killed in last week’s home explosion on N. Weinbach. [Previous: Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend]. Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson says the preliminary cause of death for Charles and...
Jury trial underway for 18-year-old accused of Evansville murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial for an 18-year-old accused of murder in a 2021 shooting is now underway. Samajui Barnes is accused of the shooting death of 37-year-old Johnathan Stitts. In October 2021, Evansville Police arrived at Parrett Street near Haynie’s Corner after a report of gunshots.
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7...
Survivors from Hercules Ave. explosion react to Weinbach Ave. incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For some, last week’s explosion brought back memories of another deadly explosion that happened five years ago in Evansville. That explosion happened on Hercules Avenue, just a half mile away from the explosion on Weinbach Ave. “As soon as I found out it was an...
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man and a woman were shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville Sunday night. That happened around 11:30. Police say the woman was hot in the arm and leg. The man had been shot in the chest. Officers say both were conscious on scene and...
Dispatch confirms crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms fire crews were working to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue. That happened Monday evening around 6 p.m. Our 14 News team was on scene and says firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal...
KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co.
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County man has been arrested and charged with murder, according to Kentucky State Police. State troopers say that 47-year-old William Brian Virgin contacted Webster County Dispatch on Saturday and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. KSP officials say once authorities arrived on scene, they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Police: Over $6k stolen from children’s baseball league, 2 people arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after it was discovered thousands of dollars had been stolen from a community children’s baseball league. According to an affidavit, married couple Eric Cooper and Heather Buckman were the president and secretary of Evansville South Baseball. [Previous Story: President of Evansville...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Evansville. It happened on East Mulberry Street late last night. Weinbach Avenue is still closed near Wednesday’s explosion site, but those who live in the area were able to get their first glance at their homes over the weekend.
Madisonville police asking for help identifying alleged thief
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole several items from multiple vehicles. According to a social media post, those thefts happened in the East Hillcrest Drive and South Hillcrest Drive areas. MPD says anyone with...
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out in the 7900 block of Highway 351 at around 4 p.m. This is a developing story. We will update this story once more information is available.
Madisonville man arrested on drug charges, held on $1 million bond
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested on Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant. During the month of August 2022, detectives say they conducted two controlled purchases on Jacerri Johnson and were able to purchase multiple “Perc 30s”, which are known to contain fentanyl. According...
EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of South Roosevelt Drive. According to a press release, a neighbor called 911 reporting a possible fire in the area on Saturday around 6:25 p.m. EFD officials say when firefighters arrived, they reported...
Man sentenced for embezzling $87K from Gibson Co. employer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patrick Garrett, 33, of Evansville, has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business in Gibson County. Officials say...
DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
Police: Suspicious man arrested in Tell City after being caught on security cameras
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating what they call suspicious activity in Tell City. Officials say they got several calls about a man showing up at people’s residences. Officers say the man would check door knobs to homes before knocking. Police say he would then ask the...
Evansville water crews switching disinfectant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second disinfectant switch of the year is set to happen Monday in Evansville. Water crews will temporarily switch the disinfectant used. That means customers may notice a slight change in the odor of your tap water. This is a standard practice to keep water mains...
