Kanawha County, WV

State of emergency declared in Kanawha, Fayette after areas hammered by flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:51 p.m. 8/15/22. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a number of counties in West Virginia. A flood watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for McDowell, Wyoming, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
FBI trains Cabell County educators to deal with an active shooter

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS0 — Cabell County educators are being trained in what to do, should an active shooter somehow get inside a school. The FBI organized the training, making it as close to the real thing as possible. West Virginia law mandates that county school systems have active shooter training during the school year.
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
Multi-state online fraud scheme exposed in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal jury has ruled in a case involving a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
Police: Man hospitalized after being beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a man was hospitalized after an altercation turned violent Sunday afternoon in Kanawha County. A victim was transported by ambulance to receive medical attention after being beaten with a baseball bat in the West Side area of St. Albans, emergency service workers said. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Historic summer rainfall pattern continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unprecedented, record-breaking summer of rainfall continues on in spite of a deceptive break this past Friday and Saturday. After a short spell of fall-like weather the humidity cranked up Sunday and an approaching storm system produced an astonishing amount of rain for some parts of our area.
Flooding stuns Smithers, prompting state of emergency declaration

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — Smithers residents and emergency crews are trying to clean up after a massive amount of rain came Monday morning, causing Smithers Creek to overflow. Storm waters overtook roads, yards and homes. The flooding left layers of mud and debris littered across neighborhoods in...
Road Trippin'...State Fair of WV Maple Syrup Cotton Candy

The WV Maple Syrup Producers Association is looking forward to hearing from you. Please feel free to get in touch through email at wvmaplesyrupproducers@gmail.com or visit us on Facebook. If you have any questions about this site, please email webmaster@wvmspa.org.
Countdown to Kickoff: (No. 22) Chapmanville

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Chapmanville was an area program that came close to reaching the postseason in 2021 but fell just short. A third-year head coach is working to make this year one for Tiger fans to enjoy. There's no barking from James Barker. Instead, the calm, cool and...
