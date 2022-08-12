ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Man hospitalized after vehicle overturns on H1 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an accident on the H1 Freeway in the Waipahu area. First responders were sent to the scene at around 3:20 p.m. to deal with an overturned SUV on the freeway heading westbound. According to the […]
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Light and variable winds for the islands through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hybrid wind pattern will develop starting today and lasting into Wednesday with leeward land and sea breezes along with lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas. Trade winds return on Thursday. Leeward areas are now the focus of the shower activity, especially during the afternoon hours
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
KHON2

Ask a Specialist: Hip and pelvis reconstruction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total hip replacement is considered to be one of the most successful treatments for those suffering from hip pain. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Learn more with Dr. Michael Bellino, Orthopedic Surgeon, at The...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Trade winds to begin weakening

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will continue through tonight with showers focused mainly across windward areas. Sea breeze formation this afternoon did help generate isolated showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Trades will ease Monday into Wednesday, allowing daytime sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers over leeward terrain. […]
HONOLULU, HI

