Read full article on original website
Related
Two safe after blazing house fire in Makiki
Two people were displaced after a fire in Makiki that started on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
Man hospitalized after vehicle overturns on H1 Freeway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an accident on the H1 Freeway in the Waipahu area. First responders were sent to the scene at around 3:20 p.m. to deal with an overturned SUV on the freeway heading westbound. According to the […]
Aug. 15: Expect heavy traffic near Manoa area
Listen to your daily news on the go with the KHON 2GO podcast, from Monday to Friday.
Man dies after getting burned in Kaneohe building fire
A man who was in critical condition from burns suffered in a building fire in Kaneohe has died, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Statehood Day holiday closures for Oahu, Kauai
There are several City and County of Honolulu operations and County of Kaua'i facilities that will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19, to observe the Statehood Day holiday.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
Kauai celebrates Keiki Bike & Skateboard Safety Day
Residents on Kauai came together at the Wilcox Medical Center for Keiki Bike & Skateboard Safety Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii-bound flight makes U-turn to use different plane
The aircraft does not have a panel missing from an engine as was misreported by another news outlet.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels drawing in traffic
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is this weekend and is drawing up quite
Light and variable winds for the islands through Thursday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hybrid wind pattern will develop starting today and lasting into Wednesday with leeward land and sea breezes along with lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas. Trade winds return on Thursday. Leeward areas are now the focus of the shower activity, especially during the afternoon hours
Hawaii officials discuss ways to beat school jam
According to the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation, nearly 50,000 private, college and university students are expected to drive to their schools mid to end of August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Light trade winds and rain are expected
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2Day and Take2.
KHON2
Ask a Specialist: Hip and pelvis reconstruction
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total hip replacement is considered to be one of the most successful treatments for those suffering from hip pain. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Learn more with Dr. Michael Bellino, Orthopedic Surgeon, at The...
Trade winds to begin weakening
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will continue through tonight with showers focused mainly across windward areas. Sea breeze formation this afternoon did help generate isolated showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Trades will ease Monday into Wednesday, allowing daytime sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers over leeward terrain. […]
Korean Festival returns to Hawaii this weekend with new highlights
The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii, showcasing food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.
Can you throw? Disc golf grows in popularity in Hawaii
Disc golf is growing in popularity around the country and here in Hawaii. It's a popular sport that doesn't require a lot of equipment and can be played all year-round.
KHON2
Kick Start Your Week With Kauai Coffee Company’s Vanilla Macadamia Nut Coffee
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Every Monday Kauai Coffee Company will debut a coffee flavor to Living808 viewers. Over 4 million coffee trees are grown on their 31-hundred acre farm. Kauai Coffee Company is Hawaii’s largest coffee grower, making it the largest coffee farm in the United States. This week’s...
Duke’s OceanFest returns to Waikiki
Duke's OceanFest returns to Waikiki Aug. 20 to Aug. 28 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIST: Top 5 chocolate haupia pie spots on Oahu
Chocolate haupia pie is a traditional Hawaiian dessert made of thickened coconut milk and chocolate. It's then layered into a pie crust and topped with whipped cream.
Comments / 0