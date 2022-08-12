PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Area high school football teams, like North Bay Haven, get into some sort of game-week mode this week, while they also prep for the season as a whole. You see after two weeks of fall camp, here in week three as teams continue to prepare for the season ahead, well most are also preparing for their preseason classics. The Buc’s doing so with new head coach John Pate at the helm. He came west after a pretty good run at Hilliard in the Jacksonville area. He led that program to three straight playoff appearances the last three years. And that program was a re-build when he took it over, like North Bay Haven is, it’s fair to say. The Buc’s won just six games the last two seasons. To change things, well coach Pate’s coming in with the football version of tough love!

PORT SAINT JOE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO