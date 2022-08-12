Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In North Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Northlake Mall Drive early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with injury call for service on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.
Deadly NC shooting was justified homicide; no charges sought in case, police say
Johnny Green, 23, was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox46.com
Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike...
WBTV
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
fox46.com
22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
2 hurt, 2 arrested in ‘chaotic’ North Carolina shootout
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
Man killed in shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. In an update from CMPD Sunday, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Catoine Tyreke Funderburk . Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m....
WBTV
Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. Around 11:03 p.m. on Aug. 12, a two-year-old ran into the eastbound lane of NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street and was struck by an unknown vehicle.
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
cn2.com
Fatal Crash in York County Takes Life of One and Leaves Two Injured
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash this afternoon, Monday, August 15, that left one dead and three injured in York County. According to SCHP around 12:20 pm the two vehicles collided when the driver of a 1991 Mazda two door...
Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
WBTV
CMPD searching for man last seen hiking at McAlpine Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road. According to police, he told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.
WBTV
Car strikes utility pole, closing part of N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte
Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. One killed, one injured in crash on Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte. WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to learn more about how this crash happened. CATS wants feedback on where a new light rail stop should...
WBTV
CMPD officer involved in fatal Forsyth County shooting placed on administrative leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department. The officer was identified as Detective Paul Weis, of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). Police say that placing an...
WYFF4.com
Police arrest man in suspected stolen U-Haul after chase through the Carolinas, sheriff says
Police in Cherokee County arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in Mecklenburg...
Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.
