Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

4-4-1, FB: 6

(four, four, one; FB: six)

