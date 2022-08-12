Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Double Play” game were:
06-09-15-26-34-44
(six, nine, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-four)
