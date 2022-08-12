Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Pritzker awards $106M in grants through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Monday $106 million in capital grants awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets across the street. In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching...
WAND TV
Seasonal temperatures continue for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a mostly dry week ahead with seasonal temperatures. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions are on tap Monday with highs in the low-80s. A few showers are possible late tonight across our western hometowns and we'll see a few scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny...
WAND TV
Back-to-School party in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Cunningham Township hosted a Back-to-School party on Sunday at the Township Supervisor' Office. Families had the opportunity to receive free bookbags, school supplies, pizza, haircuts, and more. A few parents had their children receive haircuts as well. The event was organized by Danielle Chynoweth, Supervisor...
WAND TV
Annual art festival returned to downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Punk on Park in Decatur made it's return for the third year, presented by The ArtFarm. The festival had more than 5 bands performing with art vendors, food, and activities for kids. Many locals came out to enjoy the fun with their little ones as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
DPS Board of Education accepting applications for those who want to fill seat on Board
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is accepting résumés from those interested in filling the seat on the Board that will become open when President Dan Oakes steps down. President Oakes announced last week that he intends to step down Aug. 23 from...
WAND TV
ADM launches new production facilities
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur, Illinois may soon be home to two new ADM production facilities. LG Chem (KRX: 051910), a leading global diversified chemical company, and ADM (NYSE: ADM),a global leader in nutrition and biosolutions, held a signing ceremony launching two joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid to meet growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including bioplastics, on Monday.
WAND TV
Family escapes house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
WAND TV
Decatur city council members looking to address gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a weekend of several shootings, Decatur city officials are looking for ways to address gun violence. Decatur city Councilman David Horn told WAND in an interview earlier this month that firearms are now the leading cause of death in children under the age of 17. He says the trends the area is seeing are worrisome.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Decatur jet service remains for now
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – United Express jet service remains in Decatur at least for now. SkyWest, which operates United Express serving the Decatur Airport, announced in March Decatur is among 29 communities it wants to stop serving due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The federal government threw a wrench into those plans as it looks at how those cities will be impacted by losing their essential air service.
WAND TV
Attorney General files lawsuit against Kroger and SSI Services over asbestos in Taylorville store
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations...
WAND TV
Cooler temps to start the weekend
(WAND) - Another pleasant start to the weekend with temperatures only in the 60’s to start the day. A frontal system to the Northwest will slide through tonight, bringing the possibility of rain into Sunday morning. Rain chances remains highest to the from the Bloomington to Mattoon line and...
WAND TV
Union leaders concerned for DAS workers with new ambulance service coming
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Earlier in June, HSHS St. Mary's notified the city they would be ending DAS operation. This decision left Decatur and other surrounding areas searching for a new ambulance service. After careful consideration, the city of Decatur has finally selected a new provider. "We made a decision...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
WAND TV
Police investigate a shooting that left a man injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night, according to police. Decatur Police said, around 10 p.m. Sunday a 40-year-old man showed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the victim was not cooperative with police. They have no...
Comments / 0