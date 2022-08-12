ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting after a toddler was found shot at a home on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex on Pardue Street around 1 p.m. where a child had a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. It’s unclear how they were shot.
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Hickory, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating three homicides overnight Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say three people are dead and two others injured after multiple overnight shootings Saturday. The first happened just after 1 a.m. at the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon and when they arrived, they found three people had been shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for man last seen hiking at McAlpine Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road. According to police, he told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Joe Angel#Violent Crime#Accident#American
WBTV

Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte. He is a 76-year-old white male standing about 5′9″...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Missing Charlotte man located in Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have located a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment in Florida. Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte. He was unharmed but admitted to the hospital...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Theatre Charlotte celebrating 95th season of shows

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say three people are dead and two others injured after multiple overnight shootings Saturday. Charlotte police asking for help finding missing man. Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start off on the quiet side but there is an enhanced risk for strong thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. First Alert Today: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes. Lots of clouds and unseasonably cool midweek. Warming up late in the week, more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

As S.C. schools start Monday, bus drivers urge caution

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Many students in South Carolina schools, including Lancaster, Chester County, Rock Hill and Clover public schools, are headed back to the classroom Monday morning. While bus drivers go through training to keep students safe, they want to remind drivers that along with more traffic on...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Kannapolis fire truck parade and festival set for October 1

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host the Fire Truck Parade and the Kannapolis Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 1. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte could vote on social districts next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council heard what the city thinks about a potential social district at a meeting Monday night. A social district would allow a designated area where people could carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place. It’s a concept that’s taken in several other...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy