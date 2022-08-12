Read full article on original website
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting after a toddler was found shot at a home on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex on Pardue Street around 1 p.m. where a child had a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. It’s unclear how they were shot.
Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. Around 11:03 p.m. on Aug. 12, a two-year-old ran into the eastbound lane of NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street and was struck by an unknown vehicle.
Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two suspects for the murder of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson. Johnson was shot and killed on May 14 in the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place. Police arrested a 15-year-old on May 23 for his role in the murder and charged...
CMPD investigating three homicides overnight Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say three people are dead and two others injured after multiple overnight shootings Saturday. The first happened just after 1 a.m. at the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon and when they arrived, they found three people had been shot.
CMPD searching for man last seen hiking at McAlpine Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road. According to police, he told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of a man who was last seen in Charlotte’s McAlpine Park has been found, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road. Sullivan told his...
Car strikes utility pole, closing part of N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte
Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. One killed, one injured in crash on Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte. WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to learn more about how this crash happened. CATS wants feedback on where a new light rail stop should...
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hiring decision by the company contracted by the City of Charlotte to run the city’s bus system is raising questions for city leaders about whether CATS executives are asleep at the wheel when it comes to oversight of the bus operations division. The company...
Student charged after loaded pistol found in backpack on 1st day of middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An eighth-grade middle school student has been charged and detained after a pistol was found in his backpack on the first day of school. A nine mm semiautomatic pistol was found in the South Middle School student’s backpack following a tip. A round was not...
Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte. He is a 76-year-old white male standing about 5′9″...
Missing Charlotte man located in Florida
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have located a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment in Florida. Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte. He was unharmed but admitted to the hospital...
Theatre Charlotte celebrating 95th season of shows
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say three people are dead and two others injured after multiple overnight shootings Saturday. Charlotte police asking for help finding missing man. Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road.
New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it...
Union County Sheriff’s Office names new K-9 puppy ‘Griff’ after public vote
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After thousands of name suggestions and a final vote between nine finalists, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the winning name for its newest K-9 puppy is “Griff.”. The name Griff received over 2,000 votes from the public and will be...
First Alert: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start off on the quiet side but there is an enhanced risk for strong thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. First Alert Today: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes. Lots of clouds and unseasonably cool midweek. Warming up late in the week, more...
'I'm speechless': Organization remodels home for 2 brothers who lost their parents
Federal agency accuses City of Albemarle Public Housing of mismanagement, urges agency to separate from the city. The nine-page report includes a number findings that the federal agency says show that “the City of Albemarle Department Public Housing (ADPH) internal control system is failing.”. ‘Always aware:’ JCSU maintains safety,...
As S.C. schools start Monday, bus drivers urge caution
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Many students in South Carolina schools, including Lancaster, Chester County, Rock Hill and Clover public schools, are headed back to the classroom Monday morning. While bus drivers go through training to keep students safe, they want to remind drivers that along with more traffic on...
Kannapolis fire truck parade and festival set for October 1
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host the Fire Truck Parade and the Kannapolis Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 1. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.
Charlotte could vote on social districts next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council heard what the city thinks about a potential social district at a meeting Monday night. A social district would allow a designated area where people could carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place. It’s a concept that’s taken in several other...
