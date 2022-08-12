ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

New report shows local residents buy most Hawaii homes

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Grassroot Institute of Hawaii released a report that stated most Hawaii homes are purchased from locals that want to buy a house. Experts say the enemy is not out-of-state buyers but current zoning and housing regulations. "In a majority of homes, it wouldn’t take a lot to...
HAWAII STATE
American Idol search comes to Hawaii – virtually

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aspiring singers in Hawaii may finally get their big break. ABC’s singing competition American Idol is searching for their sixth season stars -- starting with virtual auditions for Hawaii residents on Friday, August 19th.
HAWAII STATE
Counties taking steps to cure ballots and finalize voting count

HAWAII (KITV)- The primary election may be over, but that doesn't mean all the votes have been added to the total. Some ballots have issues that need to be fixed. The city and county of Honolulu is sending out a letter to those whose mail-in ballots right now don't count in Hawaii's Primary election. “If your signature didn't match up with what’s on file or you didn't provide a signature, those cannot be passed to the office of elections for counting,” said Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla.
HONOLULU, HI
Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
KIHEI, HI
2022 Hawaii Primary Election results roundup

HONOLULU (AP) — Several races in the 2022 Hawaii Primary Election were decided before midnight after many candidates established commanding leads following the first release of returns around 7:30 p.m. When the second set of returns came out after 10:30 p.m., the picture became clearer still.
HAWAII STATE
Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
HONOLULU, HI
It's Election Day in Hawaii, where focus is on the Democratic gubernatorial primary

As Hawaii voters finish casting their ballots Saturday, the marquee race is the state's Democratic primary for governor. There's a crowded field of Democrats vying to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige including Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele, who joined the race after announcing earlier this year he would leave Congress at the end of the term, vacating one of the Aloha State's two congressional seats.
HAWAII STATE
