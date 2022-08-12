Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Hawaii Coffee Association Hosts International Roaster and Brewer Competitions on Oahu
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii is the most well-known coffee-growing region in the nation, with a 200-year history across the islands. That's what makes it a perfect location for two of six U.S. Coffee Championships preliminary competitions: Roaster and Brewers Cup.
