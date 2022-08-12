ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

New Zealand rescuers use buckets, towels to save stranded dolphins

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Volunteers in New Zealand saved seven of nine stranded dolphins on Friday, carrying buckets of water and wrapping the animals in towels to keep them hydrated until the tide on a remote beach rose sufficiently to float them back to sea.

There was at least one calf among the nine animals stranded at Whakanewha Bay on Waiheke Island, off the city of Auckland, said Project Jonah, a group that specialises in the rescue of stranded whales and dolphins.

"This was a huge combined effort from our medics, Department of Conservation staff, Iwi and members of the public," the non-profit said in a posting on Facebook, referring to participants from a regional tribal group.

The rising tide allowed rescuers to refloat seven dolphins and they had returned to sea, the group added.

Two of the animals had died earlier. Conservation officials initially gave an incorrect figure of 10 dolphins.

The small island of Waiheke, home to about 10,000 people, is roughly 40 minutes by ferry from Auckland.

New Zealand has the world's highest stranding rate of dolphins and whales, with hundreds of the mammals beached on its shores each year. But the reason why they get trapped on beaches remains a puzzle.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Costs of Sydney's driverless train conversion outweigh the benefits

The NSW government’s industrial dispute with rail unions over the new intercity trains is tipped to add hundreds of millions of dollars to costs on Australia’s largest infrastructure project that has already blown out by billions. But even without overruns pushing the cost of the driverless-train project to more than A$55 billion, the economics of the “Sydney Metro” project are questionable – in particular the decision to cannibalise parts of the existing Sydney train network to create one of the four planned automated routes. The new driverless trains – as used in megacities throughout the world – have fewer seats, increased standing...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

In a year of sporting mega-events, the Brisbane Olympics can learn a lot from the ones that fail their host cities

In a year of major sporting events – the Commonwealth Games, the FIFA World Cup, cricket’s T20 World Cup, the Winter Olympics – conversations on greening such events are more essential than ever. While the Brisbane Olympics are a decade away, lessons from events like these need to be applied from the start to maximise the benefits of the city’s transformation for the 2032 Games. Good planning can produce a positive environmental legacy for years to come. In recent years, the focus on the impacts of such events on host cities, specifically the environmental impacts, has sharpened. As the costs of...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Rescuers#Whales#Volunteers#Whakanewha Bay
Reuters

Reuters

549K+
Followers
349K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy