NPR
New release is a reminder of Judy Garland's artistry and vocal prowess
This is FRESH AIR. This year marks the centennial of Judy Garland's birth. You may have watched some of her films when she was star of the month on the Turner Classic Movies channel. Warner Brothers has been reissuing her films on Blu-ray. Our classical music critic Lloyd Schwartz is going to review the most recent of those new releases.
NPR
Book some time with NPR at the National Book Festival
Attention readers! The 2022 Library of Congress National Book Festival returns to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 3. This year's theme is 'Books Bring us Together'. NPR's Eric Deggans, Neda Ulaby, B.A. Parker, Sidney Madden, and Danielle Kurtzleben will be in conversation with a slate of...
NPR
Encore: The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
The long-awaited new season of the kids' show Bluey, a cartoon about a family of Australian cattle dogs, premiered on Disney+ last week. (Story first aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on Aug. 7, 2022.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The animated show "Bluey" has attracted millions of young viewers around the world....
NPR
Robin Thede wants her sketch show to open doors for other Black voices
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our guest, Robin Thede, is the creator and one of the stars of the HBO comedy series "A Black Lady Sketch Show," which is nominated for five Emmys. She spoke with our guest interviewer, Tonya Mosley about the show and her career. Tonya is the host of the podcast "Truth Be Told." Here's Tonya with more.
In ‘The Princess,’ a documentary on Diana flips the focus
The last thing the world needs, you might think, is another Princess Diana documentary. It’s a fair thought considering that almost 25 years after her death, her life and impact is still media fodder. Whether it’s a magazine cover or a book claiming to have new revelations or just an image of Kristen Stewart in a re-creation of her wedding dress for the movie “Spencer” or Elizabeth Debicki sporting the “revenge dress” for the series “The Crown,” the culture continues to have an insatiable appetite for all things Diana.
NPR
Jeffrey Whitaker, 67: Adele's 'Hello'
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
