Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
'My son thought he was coming home': Atlantic Beach mother remembers son who died in shooting
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Family have identified 18-year Travaj Cheek as the young man shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Atlantic Beach. In an exclusive First Coast News interview, his mom spoke about the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
First Coast News
Jacksonville FBI has recovered 7 potential human trafficking victims, including missing minor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven potential human traffic victims, including a child, have been saved thanks to an FBI Jacksonville operation. One of the victims who was saved was an "at-risk minor" reported missing from another state in early 2022, officials said. The FBI Jacksonville Division partnered with state and...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office introduces Mobile Gaming Unit as part of community policing efforts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office introduced on Monday a new tool it hopes will help its community policing efforts. JSO debuted its Mobile Gaming Unit at the Pace Center for Girls in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO Director of Services Deloris Patterson...
'I need a break:' Multiple shootings weigh heavy on Jacksonville advocates pushing to end gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AJ Jordan, a member of MAD DADS, has a poster board that reads "MAD DADS cares & remembers Jacksonville's heartbreaking murder victims". Dozens of names are listed on the board. Jordan remembers each victim, with some names dating back to 2002. What pains him is how there is room for more names.
FBI Jacksonville located seven human trafficking victims in Operation Cross Country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Jacksonville announced that seven potential victims of human trafficking were found and identified during a nationwide initiative called Operation Cross Country. The initiative also led to the arrest of three subjects connected to human trafficking offenses. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
6 shootings in 24 hours in Jacksonville: 3 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent 24 hours leading up to the first day of school for students in Duval County. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. A man in his mid-20s was...
First Coast News
Victim in Atlantic Beach shooting was five days from his 19th birthday, mother says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The victim in a shooting early Sunday in Atlantic Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Trevaj Cheek. A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and screams early Sunday morning. She called 911. Video from a ring camera shows police arriving to the scene at Orchid Trace...
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
News4Jax.com
Judge grants $260K bond to man accused of causing now-deadly Clay County crash
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – After a man died last week following an April crash in Clay County, the driver accused of causing the wreck was back in court on Monday. Early Monday afternoon, Gavin Conroy’s family and friends gathered outside the Clay County Courthouse for Clifford Ringer’s first court hearing on his bond status since Conroy, 23, of Clay County, died.
Two late-night shootings happen within an hour of each other
Two separate shootings took place in and around Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 15. The first occurred around 10:35 p.m. as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 7000 block of 118th Street. Once at the scene, officers found an adult woman inside of a home suffering from what officials say...
News4Jax.com
Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
First Coast News
Police: Man shot in the torso on Jason Drive in Jacksonville
Police reported a man shot in the torso on Jason Drive on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday. He is in surgery.
News4Jax.com
Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
Elderly woman accused of attempting to rob Westside Walmart made zero threats, witness says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Christensen wore a pink flowery top and did not say or do anything threatening while allegedly attempting to rob a bank Tuesday inside the Walmart on Normandy Boulevard, a witness told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in an arrest report. Christensen allegedly gave a bank teller a...
Jacksonville woman says she was kicked out of Cold Stone Creamery because of service dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman says when she visited Cold Stone Creamery on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville recently, she was told she couldn’t have her service dog inside of the business. “Just because I have a disability, and it doesn’t look like I have a disability, doesn’t...
JSO and JFRD join forces to help find endangered missing persons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is using science to save lives. Investigators are using a program called MEPSAR to find missing people. This idea was inspired by a local missing person’s case in 2019 when two young children went missing in a wide-ranged wooded area.
First Coast News
Man shot during argument on Jacksonville's Westside, in surgery with life-threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the torso on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday afternoon and is now in surgery with life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting happened inside a house in the 5800 block of Jason Drive after an "altercation," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Witnesses say...
First Coast News
Police: Man arrested after police chase, attempting to crash into detective, sentenced for violent crimes
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man who led police on a chase through St. Johns County, allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway and attempting to crash head-on into a detective's vehicle, has been sentenced to 18 years in Florida State Prison for violent crimes, police said.
