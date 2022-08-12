ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Cold Case#Murder#Unsolved#Violent Crime
News4Jax.com

Judge grants $260K bond to man accused of causing now-deadly Clay County crash

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – After a man died last week following an April crash in Clay County, the driver accused of causing the wreck was back in court on Monday. Early Monday afternoon, Gavin Conroy’s family and friends gathered outside the Clay County Courthouse for Clifford Ringer’s first court hearing on his bond status since Conroy, 23, of Clay County, died.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Two late-night shootings happen within an hour of each other

Two separate shootings took place in and around Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 15. The first occurred around 10:35 p.m. as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 7000 block of 118th Street. Once at the scene, officers found an adult woman inside of a home suffering from what officials say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man arrested after police chase, attempting to crash into detective, sentenced for violent crimes

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man who led police on a chase through St. Johns County, allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway and attempting to crash head-on into a detective's vehicle, has been sentenced to 18 years in Florida State Prison for violent crimes, police said.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy