ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hosmer’s double in sixth sends Red Sox past Orioles, 4-3

By DOUG ALDEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rfst2_0hEHE9YB00
1 of 5

BOSTON (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning just after Baltimore rallied to tie it, and the Boston Red Sox held on for a 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo also had RBI doubles for Boston, which had lost six of seven and was in danger of carrying a five-game skid into a weekend series with the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

“It was a tough one but a good one,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.

Reliever Austin Davis (2-1) got the win by closing out the sixth after the Orioles scored three to tie it. John Schreiber pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

Terrin Vavra hit a two-run triple for the Orioles, who were off to a 7-1 start in August.

Vavra’s triple to right with two men on in the sixth pulled Baltimore within 3-2, then the Orioles were able to tack on another run when they challenged a call at first base that would have ended the inning. After a video review, which showed Austin Hays beating the throw, the call was reversed and Vavra’s run counted, tying it up briefly.

“We had a really nice rally to come back,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Vavra with a huge hit for us there but we didn’t score after that.”

J.D. Martinez drew a two-out walk from Dean Kremer (4-4) and Hosmer followed with a double to right off of reliever Nick Vespi. The run was charged to Kremer, who pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Josh Winckcowski also went 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

“I thought Winckowski was good. I thought he gave us a lot of trouble,” Hyde said.

After a leadoff single by Jarren Duran in the second, Pham lined a double down the left-field line and Duran came all the way around from first. It was the fourth double for Pham in nine games with Boston, which picked him up at the trade deadline in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Pham scored on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts to put Boston up 3-0.

GOING DEEP

Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless seventh and has allowed just two hits over 3 1/3 innings since coming off the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder. Barnes credited Winckowski, a rookie who just made his big league debut on July 31, with giving Boston’s bullpen some much-needed rest.

“Winck threw the ball great today,” Barnes said. “I thought he commanded the strike zone incredibly well and was able to go deep into the game and put us in position to win a ballgame.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF-OF Kiké Hernández will continue his rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Portland on Friday, Cora said. Hernández has been on the injured list since early June with a strained right hip flexor.

Orioles: RHP Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA) faces Rays RHP Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05) as Baltimore opens a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23) starts for Boston on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees, who planned to start RHP Domingo German (1-2, 5.09).

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Red Sox visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (57-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-70, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-9, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-8, 4.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Pirates +118; over/under...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Marlins play the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (65-53, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (51-65, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

Nationals play the Cubs leading series 1-0

Chicago Cubs (47-67, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (39-78, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.63 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-16, 7.02 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -161, Nationals +136; over/under is 8 1/2...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cardinals host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (51-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -238, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-62, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (58-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -116, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Austin Voth
Person
Xander Bogaerts
The Associated Press

Royals take road skid into matchup against the Twins

Kansas City Royals (48-69, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-55, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-7, 4.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -195, Royals +163; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Mariners score 4 in 9th after Ohtani departs, top Angels 6-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani turned in his usual strong start. Long after he was gone, things were anything but normal. The Seattle Mariners scored four runs in a chaotic ninth inning, taking advantage of the Angels’ fielding woes for a 6-2 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night. “There’s a lot to unpack. What started out as very normal game with two good starting pitchers out there got crazy at the end,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Jesse Winker and J.P. Crawford each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who vaulted over Toronto and Baltimore into the top wild-card spot in the AL.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Cincinnati Reds#Rbi#The Boston Red Sox
The Associated Press

Longoria, Cobb power San Francisco to 6-1 over Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Alex Cobb pitched six solid innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. The Giants are 18-2 at home against Arizona since the start of the 2020 season. They’ve also won seven of their last nine games. “The energy has been much better in here,” Longoria said. San Francisco took control and broke open a scoreless game by scoring all of its runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Urías, Dodgers blank Brewers 4-0, continue 2nd-half surge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julio Urías continued his career-long pattern of shutting down lineups after the All-Star break. The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers hope he can stay hot all the way through the postseason. Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux homered to back Urías’ five solid innings, and the Dodgers blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Monday night. Urías (13-6) is 10-0 with a 1.99 ERA over his last 11 starts. “We’ve got to be getting close to him being in the Cy Young race here,” Freeman said. “Every single time he goes out there, it’s a chance for us to win. And it’s a chance for him to throw a scoreless outing it seems like every single time.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Rangers win 3rd straight, top A's 2-1 after Woodward firing

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien homered, rookie Bubba Thompson had a tiebreaking RBI single and the Texas Rangers won a one-run game only hours after manager Chris Woodward was fired. With Tony Beasley managing his first big league game, after being named the interim manager for the final 48 games of the season, the Rangers overcame nine walks by their pitchers in a 2-1 win over the last-place Oakland Athletics on Monday night. “Yeah, it was nerve-wracking. It was a one-run ball game, and so every pitch mattered, every play mattered,” Beasley said. “Walks creating opportunities for the other team to score, we persevered and somehow got through it.” In the end, Beasley said it was fun, with good energy in the dugout and players responding after a long day of significant change. The Rangers entered the game 6-24 in one-run games.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Contreras, Rosario, Acuña lead Braves' blowout win over Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled three times and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves routed the New York Mets 13-1 Monday night for their seventh straight win. The victory moved the second-place Braves 4 1/2 games back of New York for the NL East lead and put a brief halt to a hot streak in which the Mets had won 17 out of 20. Carrasco (13-5) allowed three runs in two innings, and his outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning. He returned after the break to get the final out of the inning, but he winced on his last pitch and was pulled with left side tightness. New York had allowed two runs or fewer in eight straight games to tie a franchise record set in 1969. Contreras’ homer ended the Mets’ streak of 19 consecutive scoreless innings.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals’ dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago. Garrett appealed the punishment, allowing him to continue to pitch until that process is completed. He pitched a perfect seventh inning for the Royals in a 4-2 loss in Minnesota on Monday night. The incident with the spectator at Guaranteed Rate Field occurred on Aug. 2 when the Royals played the White Sox. Garrett posted an apology on Twitter the following day, writing that his actions were “uncalled for.” Garrett also tweeted that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game. After the game on Monday, Garrett said he was “pretty upset with myself” for the suspension. He said he reached out to the fan and sent a jersey to him and his son.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy