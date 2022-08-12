Read full article on original website
Buford T. Justice
3d ago
Too many unknowns for this to become a reality. Yes it will bring in some new tax revenue, but it will also take away so this seriously needs looked at closer. This area has very little industry with the hopes that someday we will become industrial but that would never happen if the area becomes a national park. It would seal Southern Illinois' fate and starve everyone out of here! Winkler obviously doesn't have a clear grasp on this subject.
2
wsiu.org
Rebuild Illinois money will boost southern Illinois projects
More than $100 million in state funding for downtown revitalization projects will benefit parts of southern Illinois. The city of Anna will receive more than 800-thousand dollars for downtown streetscape projects along with water and sewer improvements. Carbondale is getting more than $2 million dollars for its Downtown Arts and...
KFVS12
$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities. The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the...
Secluded Illinois Cabin on the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest
Sometimes to figure out where you're going, you need to explore where you've been. There is history available to explore in southern Illinois at a secluded cabin that happens to sit along the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest. I found this interesting cabin hosted by Mary and Tim on...
Daily Register
Robert Law of Harrisburg
Robert Allen Law, 67, formerly of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home in Harrisburg. Robert was a retired banker and last worked for Regions Bank in Bloomington. Robert was of Baptist faith, singing at the age of 19 in a gospel quartet. Robert was a loving...
wpsdlocal6.com
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
wsiu.org
Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping
Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
westkentuckystar.com
National Guard completes mission in Marion during water crisis
Friday was the last day for Kentucky National Guard troops to assist in Marion during the months-long water crisis. The Guard had most recently been handing out bottled water at the armory. They were originally pressed into service to fill trucks with water from the Tradewater River and haul it to Old City Lake. Transportation was later taken over by private haulers, and is currently suspended while the reservoir is full.
wpsdlocal6.com
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #5 Pryor Lamb
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted McCracken County's Pryor Lamb the #5 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:. Hopkinsville’s Marc Clark: "He’s a quarterback. That’s what he is. He’s born and bred to be a quarterback. He lives it; he eats it and breathes it and sleeps it. Everything he does is to be that quarterback. I expect him to have just a monster senior year."
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
wpsdlocal6.com
‘I thought it was an earthquake’ — witnesses share details of Missouri house explosion
WYATT, MO — One man is dead and nine people are injured after a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, Missouri, exploded early Monday morning. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says the explosion is gas related. The victims range in age from 6 months old to adults....
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County group heads to Eastern Kentucky to help families recover from flooding
Camp Graves and other Graves County organizations including businesses, churches, and non-profits have united to make the journey into Breathitt County. They are taking trailers of supplies to families who's lost everything in the deadly flooding. Everything, but hope. Local 6 caught up with the team Sunday morning as they...
wpsdlocal6.com
In light of two major natural disasters in Kentucky in less than a year, here's what you can do to be prepared
PADUCAH — Flooding has claimed 39 lives and displaced hundreds of people in eastern Kentucky, and the December tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives and caused severe damage across 200 miles in western Kentucky. The disasters hit the commonwealth in less than a year's time, and people are still recovering.
wsiu.org
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
KFVS12
Tornado-damaged buildings to be demolished in Mayfield
Vienna High School is announcing a new way to help improve its students well being. A man from Memphis has been charged in the shooting in Cape Girardeau. U.S. Senate candidate Busch Valentine makes campaign stops in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic nominee for...
KFVS12
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
kbsi23.com
Dog found in Perry County cave reunited with family, recovering well
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Jeff Bohnert was stunned to learn that a group of spelunkers had found his 13-year-old dog Abby in a cave about a quarter-mile from his house. “It was like, how could that be? It’s been two months,” he said. Bohnert said Abby...
kfmo.com
Ribbon Cutting for MAC Cape Expansion
(Cape Girardeau, MO) Mineral Area College officials are set to hold a ribbon cutting and open house at the new Cape Girardeau campus location. The event was discussed at Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting. The President of the college, Dr. Joe Gilgour, says residents of the community wanted the opportunity and he's happy they could provide it.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
