Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'I Want To Come Home' Missing Child Texts Her Mom
Lameiya Buchanan(Fox 5 Atlanta) A teenage girl in South Fulton, Georgia has gone missing. Lameiya Buchanan, just 14 years old, disappeared on July 15, 2022. Her mother is fearful that something bad has happened to her — a sentiment that is shared by South Fulton.
wpsdlocal6.com
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
KFVS12
1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile
PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
WBBJ
Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after leading police on a vehicle, foot pursuit
A Paducah man was arrested Friday after he led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit following a disturbance at a restaurant. Paducah Police said they responded to a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street, where 27-year-old Kinyare Taylor of Paducah was allegedly creating a disturbance and attempting to get into his ex-girlfriend's car. Police said as they arrived on the scene, Taylor was leaving a nearby gas station where they tried to stop him and the pursuit began.
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
More photos from the scene
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men
A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
westkentuckystar.com
Teen recaptured after escape from Graves Juvenile Justice Center
According to authorities, a teen escaped from the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center in Mayfield Friday afternoon and was captured a short time later. The Graves County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to US 45 south at about 4:15 p.m. Friday to investigate a reported escape of a 16-year-old being incarcerated at the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center. Deputies said the teen had been convicted of serious felony offenses.
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
westkentuckystar.com
Police seek public's help locating stolen motorcycle
The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a motorcycle stolen Thursday from a home on Jackson Street. Police said they received a report from a woman stating her 2022 Honda motorcycle was stolen in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. They said the bike has Kentucky tags A3M-306.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges
A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
WSMV
Officials confirm woman “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud was taken off the list Friday after being located and booked on the charge. The Office of Inspector General and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, TN, Friday. Horner was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
thunderboltradio.com
The Obion County Fair to Begin on Saturday
The Obion County Fair will begin an eight day run starting this Saturday. This year’s 64th annual fair is titled “Over the Harvest Moon” and will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City. The fair’s opening day on Saturday will include nine pageants, ranging...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioners Honor Mayor Benny McGuire With Naming of Building
Today was the final County Commission meeting for Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire. Following a farewell address to the board, and a full room of attendees, Commissioner Paul Albright introduced a motion to honor McGuire with the naming of a building.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire was visably moved by the announcement, with...
kbsi23.com
Paducah City Council meeting talks with PATS director about lack of drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- The Paducah Area Transit Authority is short staffed by nearly fifteen driver’s and it’s causing extreme burnout in their employees. Paducah Transit provides needed services for the community, along with transportation for medical needs. Paducah Area Transit runs the downtown trolley, routine bus lines, and...
Comments / 1