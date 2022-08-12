ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
WYATT, MO
WYATT, MO
WYATT, MO
Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile

PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
PADUCAH, KY
Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
Paducah man arrested after leading police on a vehicle, foot pursuit

A Paducah man was arrested Friday after he led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit following a disturbance at a restaurant. Paducah Police said they responded to a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street, where 27-year-old Kinyare Taylor of Paducah was allegedly creating a disturbance and attempting to get into his ex-girlfriend's car. Police said as they arrived on the scene, Taylor was leaving a nearby gas station where they tried to stop him and the pursuit began.
PADUCAH, KY
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman

A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
CALVERT CITY, KY
WYATT, MO
Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men

A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Teen recaptured after escape from Graves Juvenile Justice Center

According to authorities, a teen escaped from the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center in Mayfield Friday afternoon and was captured a short time later. The Graves County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to US 45 south at about 4:15 p.m. Friday to investigate a reported escape of a 16-year-old being incarcerated at the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center. Deputies said the teen had been convicted of serious felony offenses.
MAYFIELD, KY
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women

A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
Police seek public's help locating stolen motorcycle

The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a motorcycle stolen Thursday from a home on Jackson Street. Police said they received a report from a woman stating her 2022 Honda motorcycle was stolen in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. They said the bike has Kentucky tags A3M-306.
PADUCAH, KY
Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges

A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
CALVERT CITY, KY
Officials confirm woman “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud was taken off the list Friday after being located and booked on the charge. The Office of Inspector General and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, TN, Friday. Horner was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
BIG SANDY, TN
The Obion County Fair to Begin on Saturday

The Obion County Fair will begin an eight day run starting this Saturday. This year’s 64th annual fair is titled “Over the Harvest Moon” and will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City. The fair’s opening day on Saturday will include nine pageants, ranging...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Paducah City Council meeting talks with PATS director about lack of drivers

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- The Paducah Area Transit Authority is short staffed by nearly fifteen driver’s and it’s causing extreme burnout in their employees. Paducah Transit provides needed services for the community, along with transportation for medical needs. Paducah Area Transit runs the downtown trolley, routine bus lines, and...
PADUCAH, KY

