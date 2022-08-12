A Paducah man was arrested Friday after he led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit following a disturbance at a restaurant. Paducah Police said they responded to a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street, where 27-year-old Kinyare Taylor of Paducah was allegedly creating a disturbance and attempting to get into his ex-girlfriend's car. Police said as they arrived on the scene, Taylor was leaving a nearby gas station where they tried to stop him and the pursuit began.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO