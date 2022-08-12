ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Dad Says Fungus from Haircut Led to Padres Star's PED Suspension

A bad haircut might have been the genesis of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. testing positive for a banned substance. "What involves him is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol," Fernando Tatis Sr. said of his son, per MLB insider Héctor Gómez. "... He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Projecting the 10 MLB Stars Playing Their Final Season with Current Team

Some of the star players we have grown used to seeing in their current uniform are playing their final seasons on those teams. Whether it be free agency, a trade or injuries, circumstances are dictating certain players go elsewhere after the 2022 season. A couple of weeks past the trade...
MLB
Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Playoffs: Wild Card, World Series, Full Postseason Dates Announced

MLB rolled out its schedule for the 2022 playoffs, which will begin Oct. 7 with the wild-card series. MLB introduced the Wild Card Game in 2012, which allowed an additional wild-card team into the postseason field for each league. League officials then experimented with an expanded postseason to close out the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, with 16 teams all competing in the wild-card round.
MLB
Bleacher Report

9 MLB Storylines That Will Define the Rest of 2022 Regular Season

With two-thirds of the 2022 MLB regular season now in the rear-view mirror, it's becoming clear which storylines will be almost impossible to avoid as we enter the closing stretch. The Aaron Judge home run watch is the clear No. 1 on that list, and that's where we'll begin momentarily.
NFL
Sports
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant Denies Retirement Rumors: 'S--t Is Comical at This Point'

Kevin Durant's name has been in the headlines for much of the NBA's offseason, but the next headline won't be announcing his retirement. "I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it's anyone out there that'll listen, I don't plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant tweeted. "S--t is comical at this point."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Fernando Tatis Jr. 'Feels Remorseful' for PED Suspension, Padres' Bob Melvin Says

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin addressed Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension prior to Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Speaking to reporters, Melvin said Tatis "feels remorseful" about the situation when the two spoke on the telephone. Major League Baseball announced Friday that Tatis has been suspended for violating...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Chris Woodward Fired as Rangers Manager After 3-Plus Seasons with Team

The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday amid a disappointing season. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News initially reported the news. Texas is coming off back-to-back wins against the Seattle Mariners, but it entered Monday with a 51-63 record that puts it 9.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League.
ARLINGTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life

Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
NBA
Bleacher Report

2022-23 NBA Regular-Season Schedule Reportedly Will Be Released Wednesday

Basketball fans who are eagerly anticipating the start of the NBA season will reportedly receive some clarity later this week. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the league is planning to release the full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the...
NBA
