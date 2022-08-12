Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Dad Says Fungus from Haircut Led to Padres Star's PED Suspension
A bad haircut might have been the genesis of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. testing positive for a banned substance. "What involves him is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol," Fernando Tatis Sr. said of his son, per MLB insider Héctor Gómez. "... He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown."
Bleacher Report
Projecting the 10 MLB Stars Playing Their Final Season with Current Team
Some of the star players we have grown used to seeing in their current uniform are playing their final seasons on those teams. Whether it be free agency, a trade or injuries, circumstances are dictating certain players go elsewhere after the 2022 season. A couple of weeks past the trade...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
2022 MLB Playoffs: Wild Card, World Series, Full Postseason Dates Announced
MLB rolled out its schedule for the 2022 playoffs, which will begin Oct. 7 with the wild-card series. MLB introduced the Wild Card Game in 2012, which allowed an additional wild-card team into the postseason field for each league. League officials then experimented with an expanded postseason to close out the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, with 16 teams all competing in the wild-card round.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
9 MLB Storylines That Will Define the Rest of 2022 Regular Season
With two-thirds of the 2022 MLB regular season now in the rear-view mirror, it's becoming clear which storylines will be almost impossible to avoid as we enter the closing stretch. The Aaron Judge home run watch is the clear No. 1 on that list, and that's where we'll begin momentarily.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Rays' Drew Rasmussen Loses Perfect Game Bid vs. Orioles on Jorge Mateo Double in 9th
Monday is slated to be the 10-year anniversary of the last perfect game in Major League Baseball history, which was thrown by Félix Hernández of the Seattle Mariners. Turns out, it was nearly the one-day anniversary. Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the...
Bleacher Report
David Ortiz Says Fernando Tatis Jr. PED Suspension Wasn't Handled 'Right Way' by MLB
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy after testing positive for Clostebol, and David Ortiz believes the league could have handled the situation differently. "MLB needs to have some regulations before they made public news like the one...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Denies Retirement Rumors: 'S--t Is Comical at This Point'
Kevin Durant's name has been in the headlines for much of the NBA's offseason, but the next headline won't be announcing his retirement. "I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it's anyone out there that'll listen, I don't plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant tweeted. "S--t is comical at this point."
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr. 'Feels Remorseful' for PED Suspension, Padres' Bob Melvin Says
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin addressed Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension prior to Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Speaking to reporters, Melvin said Tatis "feels remorseful" about the situation when the two spoke on the telephone. Major League Baseball announced Friday that Tatis has been suspended for violating...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Dodgers' Walker Buehler Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Elbow Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers star Walker Buehler is going to be out of action for the remainder of the year. The Dodgers announced Monday that the 28-year-old is set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23. It's not clear if Buehler will need Tommy John surgery at this point, according...
Bleacher Report
Chris Woodward Fired as Rangers Manager After 3-Plus Seasons with Team
The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday amid a disappointing season. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News initially reported the news. Texas is coming off back-to-back wins against the Seattle Mariners, but it entered Monday with a 51-63 record that puts it 9.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League.
Bleacher Report
Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life
Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
Bleacher Report
Derek Jeter: Credit to Yankees' Aaron Judge for Betting on Himself in Contract Year
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter complimented Aaron Judge for almost certainly playing his way into a sizable paycheck this winter. Jeter said on the "KayRod Cast" feed of Sunday's game between the Yankees and Red Sox that "you've gotta give [Judge] credit" for betting on himself with regard to his next contract:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr. Reportedly Plans to Meet with Padres Teammates, Execs This Week
Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was on the verge of returning to the field for the San Diego Padres after he recovered from a fractured wrist, but now he will reportedly be returning to speak to his teammates for a very different reason. Tatis was suspended 80 games for violating Major...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: No 'Urgency' in Kevin Durant Trade Talks from Nets amid 76ers Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets will not allow themselves to be bullied into trading Kevin Durant on his schedule. ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared Monday on Get Up (28-second mark) and indicated there has been zero progress in trade talks despite Durant attempting to exert pressure on the Nets behind the scenes:. "Ten...
Bleacher Report
2022-23 NBA Regular-Season Schedule Reportedly Will Be Released Wednesday
Basketball fans who are eagerly anticipating the start of the NBA season will reportedly receive some clarity later this week. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the league is planning to release the full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the...
NBC's Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett pairing lacks credibility with side of nepotism | Opinion
NBC Sports is getting blowback over the decision to have Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett call Notre Dame football games this fall.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Has Not Done Enough' to Be Among Lakers' Greats
LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history, but will he be remembered as one of the Los Angeles Lakers' greats?. Former NBA forward and 2016 NBA champion Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-60 to 2016-17, doesn't think so.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Ready to Go' for Nets Ahead of 2022-23 NBA Season
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is coming off a lost 2021-22 season in which he sat out because of a combination of mental health struggles and back injuries. But it appears he's prepared to bounce back this year. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Monday's episode of First Take that...
Comments / 0