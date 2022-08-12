ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii

Procedures at in-person voting site causes headaches, confusion for some last-minute Maui voters. A line snaked around the front of the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku Saturday. It was the only place on Maui to vote in-person. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gadgets that improve safety for...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that. According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022. Researchers looked at a number of factors across all 50 states, including affordability, economy, education and health,...
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports a total turnout of about 338,000 people. That’s 39.6% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a...
Slim margins trigger primary election recounts in 6 races

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Office of Elections has been very busy counting last-minute ballots dropped off before the deadline Saturday ― and recounting close votes in six races. The top two candidates in the six races being recounted are all within 100 votes. One of those races: Cory...
WAIPAHU, HI
Department of Health announces appointments for new COVID vaccine Novavax

HONOLULU (KITV4) The Hawaii Department of Health is providing appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Novavax, an alternative the mRNA vaccines rolled out by Pfizer and Moderna. Novovax is two shots, provided three weeks apart, and available to those 18+. The vaccine is a protein subunit, and includes harmless...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)

Republican nominee Duke Aiona talks about his plans as he turns toward the general election after a strong victory over BJ Penn on Saturday. Hawaii sees low voter turnout for primary election with less than 40% casting their ballot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the 2022 primaries, there were...
Lighter trades to start the work week

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
8/14/1969: Braniff's Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
HONOLULU, HI
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
PHOTOS: Hawaii Wildlife Center celebrates 10 years

Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage. Hawaii volunteers delivered a mile-long lei to the Uvalde community on Saturday morning, hoping the gesture helps the community heal in some small way.
