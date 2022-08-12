Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Procedures at in-person voting site causes headaches, confusion for some last-minute Maui voters
A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii
Procedures at in-person voting site causes headaches, confusion for some last-minute Maui voters. A line snaked around the front of the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku Saturday. It was the only place on Maui to vote in-person. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gadgets that improve safety for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that. According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022. Researchers looked at a number of factors across all 50 states, including affordability, economy, education and health,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports a total turnout of about 338,000 people. That’s 39.6% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a...
DOH announces new COVID-19 vaccine available in Hawaii
The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Wednesday about scheduling opportunities for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State says military training at Big Island range not compatible with the conservation land
A judge has unsealed documents in the murder case of Dana Ireland on the Big Island in 1991 following accusations of evidence being hidden. After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Slim margins trigger primary election recounts in 6 races
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Office of Elections has been very busy counting last-minute ballots dropped off before the deadline Saturday ― and recounting close votes in six races. The top two candidates in the six races being recounted are all within 100 votes. One of those races: Cory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Department of Health announces appointments for new COVID vaccine Novavax
HONOLULU (KITV4) The Hawaii Department of Health is providing appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Novavax, an alternative the mRNA vaccines rolled out by Pfizer and Moderna. Novovax is two shots, provided three weeks apart, and available to those 18+. The vaccine is a protein subunit, and includes harmless...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)
Republican nominee Duke Aiona talks about his plans as he turns toward the general election after a strong victory over BJ Penn on Saturday. Hawaii sees low voter turnout for primary election with less than 40% casting their ballot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the 2022 primaries, there were...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready for more cars on the road as thousands of students head back to campus
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter trades to start the work week
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BEAT OF HAWAII
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
airwaysmag.com
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: Hawaii Wildlife Center celebrates 10 years
Divina Robillard was 29 when she got married to the love of her life. And that life was good. Until Britt Robillard’s ALS diagnosis, just two years into their marriage. Hawaii volunteers delivered a mile-long lei to the Uvalde community on Saturday morning, hoping the gesture helps the community heal in some small way.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. In...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tokuda secures Democratic primary win in race for seat held by U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jill Tokuda has secured the Democratic primary win in the race for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, the seat currently held by Kai Kahele. The first voting results showed Tokuda with about 50% of the votes, and Patrick Branco with 21%. “You know, I was just humbled...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With the votes counted, both major parties look toward unifying, next steps ahead of next election
Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead...
Comments / 0