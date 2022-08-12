Read full article on original website
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
Man Stumbles Upon Black Widow With Whole Mouse in Web: 'Crime Scene'
"Burn the house down. Just burn it!" suggested one viewer of the now-viral image.
Internet Slams 'Trash' Father Who 'Forgot' Daughter's 10th Birthday
The girl's older sibling told Redditors that they "waited for over two hours. And he didn't show up."
Woman Breaking Into Refrigerator to 'Sample' Partner's Food Shocks Internet
Even a lock could not keep her from taking one bite of everything.
What is ‘quiet quitting’? Gen Z is ditching hustle culture to avoid burnout
Tired of feeling like you’re working so hard with little reward, but don’t necessarily want to completely give up?. Try “quiet quitting,” or quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work, as TikToker @zkchillin put in his viral video that’s racked up more than 3 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.
Snake Given Robot Legs to Walk by Inventor: 'Cannot Believe This Works'
It's a long shot from undoing 150 million years of evolution, but the tongue-in-cheek snake prosthesis has gone viral online.
Woman Excluding Co-Worker From Having a Birthday Cupcake Sparks Debate
An office worker has been accused of digging herself into a hole at work after telling colleagues she had intentionally snubbed one of them.
disneydining.com
To all the “Disney boycotters”: Your plan has failed miserably
The idea of giving Disney the boot is not a new one. The Walt Disney Company has been the object of passionate boycotts for years now. And while many groups and individuals have valid reasons behind their decisions to #boycottDisney, the success of those boycotts can be difficult to measure. Then again, it can be crystal clear that some of those boycotts have failed miserably.
Trans Teen Blasted for Demanding Mom Remove Tattoo With 'Dead Name' in It
Though his mom has made efforts to cover it up, she is refusing to get it removed as she is "too old" to go through the painful process.
Couple Sell Everything They Own To Buy Their Dream Trailer Park
The couple say that their bank balance is at the lowest it has ever been after their purchase of the park.
'Hilarious' Unauthorized Production of 'Hamilton' Goes Viral: '#Scamilton'
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken out about the "illegal" play.
Mom Irritated by In-Laws Not Removing Bed Sheets After Staying Over Blasted
"You're being a bit ridiculous," wrote one Mumsnet user.
First Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Date and Time Announced
The first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut as part of the D23 Expo 2022 event in September.
Woman Who Applied to 76 Jobs and Landed No Interviews, Blasts Hiring Processes in Viral TikTok
A frustrated TikToker who goes by Meemaw Slayey on the popular social media platform shared her struggle to find a job despite applying to multiple places for 8 weeks and not securing a single call back or interview. She says in the now-viral clip:. Article continues below advertisement. "Y'all. I...
Partner Backed for Snapping at Boyfriend Over Wanting Alone Time on Day Off
"The fact you have asked him to give you space and he won't respect that boundary puts him in the wrong here," one commenter said.
'Wealthy' Man's 'Cheap' Gift For Girlfriend Slammed: 'Very Degrading'
"I look more into the effort of the gift, rather than the price. However, it's clear he gave absolutely no effort into your gift," one Redditor wrote.
