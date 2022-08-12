ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail

The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Ranks 2nd In Nation For Kids Killed In ATV Crashes

A new report shows Oklahoma is now ranked second in the nation for the number of children killed in ATV crashes. With recent ATV deaths and the new findings, "Safe Kids Tulsa" is stressing how dangerous ATVs can be. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us with more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Foundation For Architecture Gives Underground Tunnel Tours

Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Green Country Businesses, Organizations Donate School Supplies To Students, Teachers

Several companies and organizations around Green Country are stepping up to help students and teachers with school supplies as they begin to return to the classroom. For students in Sand Springs, any student who qualifies for free lunch can get school supplies and a backpack thanks to Sand Springs Community Services. These students will also get a $40 clothing voucher to use at Walmart.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Superintendent Discusses The Districts' Back-To-School Plan

More students are heading back to school this week, but others still have a little bit of time before going back later this month. We want to make sure both parents and kids are ready for the new year and that's why we're inviting district leaders from across Green Country on the newscast to go over their back-to-school plan.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage

Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Youth At Heart Program Expanding In Tulsa

Work is underway to improve a program designed to help Tulsa students dealing with trauma and poverty. Youth at Work is expanding into McClure Elementary. It provides enrichment programming during the school year and summer break. "If we see a need we want to fill it. We know there are...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

School Leaders Urge Caution For Drivers In School Zones

Many students across Green Country head back to the classroom this week. That means it's time for drivers to hit the brakes when passing through school zones. As kids walk across the street and buses drop off students, drivers should be aware of school zones in the mornings and afternoons.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022

The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus Offering Free Haircuts For School Children

Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni will be cutting and styling hair for school-age children Sunday. No appointments are needed. It’s first come, first serve at Tulsa Tech's Peoria Campus from 12 to 3 p.m. There will also be entertainment and door prizes.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Farmers' Market Hosts Second Sunday Arts & Eats At Whittier Square

Tulsa shoppers got an extra opportunity to eat and buy locally on Sunday. Every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tulsa Farmers' Market dedicates Whittier Square to local artisans, florists, and farmers. In addition to food, shoppers could buy arts, crafts, jewelry, health and beauty products, plus...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Help Tulsa Students Head Back To School With Resource Fair

Families are more than ready to head back to school thanks to dozens of groups working together. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies at Tulsa Tech’s 31st and Memorial Campus. COVID-19 vaccines and other shots were available as well as dental screenings and haircuts. Families also got...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

QuikTrip Opens Convenience Store At BOK Tower

QuikTrip's first Tulsa convenience store not connected to a gas station is open downtown at the BOK Tower. The shop includes all the favorite QuikTrip foods and drinks. It's also the chain's first store to use Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology that scans items and automatically charges your card so you don't have to wait in a checkout line.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair

Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together. This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies. There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Woodland Hills Mall Hosts Back To School Fashion Show

A back to school fashion show is happening Saturday at Woodland Hills Mall featuring the latest denim trends. Participants are asked to bring youth or tween sized denim clothes that will go to the Tulsa Dream Center. The center serves kids in need in Tulsa. The event starts at 2...
TULSA, OK

