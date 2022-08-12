ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, eight, zero; FB: zero) (five, three, five, four; FB: zero) (twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Johnny A. Daniel, Sr.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Oak Bowery Cemetery of Ellisville for Mr. Johnny A. Daniel, Sr. age 65, of Taylorsville who passed from this life on August 10, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Glenn Shoemake will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Parker, Lance Smith, Lance Blackwell, Michael Keith Knight, III, Jerrod Buffington and Kyle Knight.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
impact601.com

Ronnie Eldon Ivy, Sr.

Ronnie Eldon Ivy, Sr., age 80, of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 , from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 2807 Hwy. 37, Raleigh. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. following the visitation at Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Norris Ables and Bro. Kelly Tingle will officiate. Burial will follow in Mineral Springs Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy