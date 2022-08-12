Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, eight, zero; FB: zero) (five, three, five, four; FB: zero) (twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $66,000,000.
New program training teachers to implement computer science in Mississippi classrooms
(The Center Square) – One state university in Mississippi is educating teachers on how to implement a new computer science angle into core subjects when school begins this fall. More than 550 teachers are being trained by Mississippi State University as part of a $1 million state investment to...
Johnny A. Daniel, Sr.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Oak Bowery Cemetery of Ellisville for Mr. Johnny A. Daniel, Sr. age 65, of Taylorsville who passed from this life on August 10, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Glenn Shoemake will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Parker, Lance Smith, Lance Blackwell, Michael Keith Knight, III, Jerrod Buffington and Kyle Knight.
Ronnie Eldon Ivy, Sr.
Ronnie Eldon Ivy, Sr., age 80, of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 , from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 2807 Hwy. 37, Raleigh. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. following the visitation at Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Norris Ables and Bro. Kelly Tingle will officiate. Burial will follow in Mineral Springs Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs.
