Ronnie Eldon Ivy, Sr., age 80, of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 , from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 2807 Hwy. 37, Raleigh. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. following the visitation at Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Norris Ables and Bro. Kelly Tingle will officiate. Burial will follow in Mineral Springs Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs.

TAYLORSVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO