Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:. (two, eight, zero; FB: zero)
Mississippi teen’s been cooking since elementary school
DORSEY, Miss. (AP) — When Charlie Martin was in elementary school, he’d go to his grandmother’s house every week and ask the exact same question: “Will you cook me a chicken pie?”. By the time he was 7, he was in the kitchen alongside her, learning...
New program training teachers to implement computer science in Mississippi classrooms
(The Center Square) – One state university in Mississippi is educating teachers on how to implement a new computer science angle into core subjects when school begins this fall. More than 550 teachers are being trained by Mississippi State University as part of a $1 million state investment to...
Ronnie Eldon Ivy, Sr.
Ronnie Eldon Ivy, Sr., age 80, of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 , from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 2807 Hwy. 37, Raleigh. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. following the visitation at Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Norris Ables and Bro. Kelly Tingle will officiate. Burial will follow in Mineral Springs Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs.
