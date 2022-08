LOS ANGELES - August 15, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) All About Kids Publishing, an SF Bay Area-based children's book publishing company, is launching The Big Blue Lake by Robert W. Armstrong this month. The Big Blue Lake is a children's picture book appropriate for kids ages 2-6. It is a bedtime story, written in rhyme, featuring many adorable animals that live in and around the lake. What makes this book unique is the QR code inside the cover that can be scanned to play the audio, which includes original music, narration, and SFX. https://www.allaboutkidspub.com/product-page/the-big-blue-lake-by-robert-w-armstrong.

