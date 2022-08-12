Read full article on original website
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Putin blasts US ‘hegemony,’ predicts end to ‘unipolar’ world
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described Tuesday as Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony. Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa,, Asia and Latin...
‘Left to rot’: The lonely plight of long Covid sufferers
Some studies suggest long Covid could affect as much as 30 percent of people who are infected.
Toxic substance likely to blame for mass fish die-off in Polish-German river, officials say
10 tons of dead fish have been found in the river Oder on the border between Germany and Poland, with officials from both countries saying an unknown toxic substance is likely to blame. While scientists work to determine the possible toxin, climate experts say that low oxygen levels in the water due to drought could also be playing a role.Aug. 16, 2022.
Putin accuses U.S. of fanning Asia tension with Taiwan visit, AUKUS pact
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Tuesday of whipping up tensions in Asia, describing a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a "thoroughly planned provocation".
Estonia removes Soviet-era monument, citing public order
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia’s government said Tuesday it has decided to remove a Soviet-era monument from public space in an eastern border town sitting in the Baltic country’s Russian-speaking part, with the prime minister saying the reason for the dismantling is that it represents a risk for public order. “No one wants to see our militant and hostile neighbor foment tensions in our home,” Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said, adding the move came following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We will not afford Russia the opportunity to use the past to disturb the peace in Estonia.” Kallas said they didn’t want to give Russia the opportunity of “tearing open old wounds.” Outside Narva — Estonia’s third largest town with a large Russian speaking population — a replica of a T-34 tank with a red Soviet star sits atop a monument commemorating the Soviet soldiers who died freeing Estonia from Nazi Germany during World War II.
Chinese research ship docks in Sri Lanka after postponement, Indian concerns
A Chinese scientific research ship whose port call was earlier deferred due to apparent security concerns raised by India arrived Tuesday at a southern port in Sri Lanka. Yuan Wang 5 was welcomed by Sri Lankan port officials and Chinese officials from the ship company at the Hambantota port. The...
South Asians from Oklahoma to London share how partition shaped their identities
Ankita Mukhopadhyay always knew there was pain in her grandfather’s past. As a kid, she didn’t understand the depth of it, but she heard his stories about 1947. Families pushed from the rooftops of houses, bodies in the street. Unable to return to his home in what is now Bangladesh after the partition, he carried a lifelong sadness with him that she couldn’t quite explain.
Climate change is increasing the chances of a California 'megaflood,' experts warn
As California grapples with the spread of wildfires and severe drought, the threat of flooding may seem like an unlikely cause for concern. However, a new study warns that the state could be hit by a "megaflood" in the not-too-distant future, potentially putting millions across the state at risk. The...
Congressional delegation visits Taiwan less than two weeks after Pelosi’s trip sparked a furious response from China
A congressional delegation led by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., landed in Taiwan on Sunday, less than two weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the Beijing-claimed island drew a furious response from China. The five-member delegation included Reps. John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., and Don Beyer, D-Va., as...
