fox35orlando.com
Florida woman begging thieves to return her brother's ashes: 'Please bring my brother home'
ZELLWOOD, Fla. - A Florida woman said thieves broke into her home and stole money and most of her valuables, including her brother's remains. The family was planning to bury his ashes in Georgia, and she is begging whoever took her brother's ashes to return them. "I was over in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
“There is a special place in hell…” Florida sheriff berates woman on FB after she allegedly drowns her dog
The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a 68-year-old man when police were given video of her allegedly walking into a pool and holding the tiny dog underwater. Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a Facebook video in which he described the abuse and made his thoughts clear about the crime.
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
click orlando
Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested on DUI charge, found asleep at wheel, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s 27-year-old son was arrested Sunday night on a DUI charge after being found asleep at the wheel of a car on the side of a Winter Garden road, police said. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a...
fox35orlando.com
Could cell phone data help find missing Florida woman, Rachel Yates?
Rachel Yates, a woman from Winter Springs, Florida, has been missing since 2006. Police believe cell phone data may help provide answers in the case, but a state privacy law is preventing access to that data. An investigator wants the law changed.
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
cw34.com
Sheriff: 'Special place in hell' for Florida woman accused of drowning Chihuahua
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in central Florida is accused of drowning her own Chihuahua, then leaving its body on the couch for days. "There is a special place in hell for this woman," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "Until she gets there, she's going to rot in our jail."
click orlando
Man arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend’s current partner, Sanford police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A man was arrested Saturday morning and faces aggravated stalking charges in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Sanford Police Department. Officers responded to a residence at Treviso Townhomes in reference to a shooting with injuries, where police said the incident...
WESH
Sentencing begins for man who killed Lake County deputy in 2005
The sentencing trial has begun for the man who killed a Lake County deputy back in 2005. Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death but it wasn't unanimous. And in 2016, the Supreme Court ruled it must be, so a new sentencing trial is taking place. Wheeler killed Deputy Wayne Koester...
Harbor House says more stalking cases involve AirTags
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies and domestic violence advocates have voiced their concern about the number of stalking cases using a new device. These devices, called Apple AirTags, are meant to help keep track of things like your car keys or luggage. But the small size of...
Florida Man Paid Rent To Fake Landlord For Months
The tenant was paying $1,200 a month for the rental home.
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
click orlando
1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
spacecoastdaily.com
HOOK ‘EM and BOOK ‘EM: Brevard Sheriff’s Office ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ Seeks Teon Jamal Davis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks Teon Jamal Davis suspect in the latest edition of “Fishing for Fugitives,” as Sheriff Wayne Ivey comes to you from Fox Lake Park in Titusville. In this episode, Sheriff Ivey says 33-year-old Davis is wanted for...
‘She’s going to rot in our jail’: Florida woman accused of drowning Chihuahua, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said she drowned a dog in a pool in an attack that was caught on video. In a video posted to Facebook, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey described the case, saying the suspect, Erica Black, “is without question the most despicable human being I’ve ever seen in my life.”
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Seminole County student arrested after kneeing SRO in groin, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A middle school student has been arrested on charges of battery, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. According to the arrest report, the student is accused of kneeing a school resource officer in the groin. Investigators said the incident happened Friday at Greenwood...
villages-news.com
Wife jailed after attack over husband’s fresh haircut due back in court
A suspicious wife jailed earlier this summer after an alleged attack over her husband’s fresh haircut is due back in court later this month. Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, remains free on bond but has been barred from her home in Oxford Oaks following her June 18 arrest on a charge of domestic battery. That arrest stemmed from an incident days earlier when she had arrived home with the children after a day at Lake Weir. She was suspicious when she found her husband was already home from work, was sporting a fresh haircut and on his way out the door for dinner at Bonefish Grill. She was enraged and banged into his Mercedes with her Cadillac SUV and threw his phone into the toilet of the guest bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She has since filed for divorce.
