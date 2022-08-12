ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Cameron
click orlando

Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend’s current partner, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man was arrested Saturday morning and faces aggravated stalking charges in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Sanford Police Department. Officers responded to a residence at Treviso Townhomes in reference to a shooting with injuries, where police said the incident...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
COCOA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘She’s going to rot in our jail’: Florida woman accused of drowning Chihuahua, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said she drowned a dog in a pool in an attack that was caught on video. In a video posted to Facebook, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey described the case, saying the suspect, Erica Black, “is without question the most despicable human being I’ve ever seen in my life.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wife jailed after attack over husband’s fresh haircut due back in court

A suspicious wife jailed earlier this summer after an alleged attack over her husband’s fresh haircut is due back in court later this month. Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, remains free on bond but has been barred from her home in Oxford Oaks following her June 18 arrest on a charge of domestic battery. That arrest stemmed from an incident days earlier when she had arrived home with the children after a day at Lake Weir. She was suspicious when she found her husband was already home from work, was sporting a fresh haircut and on his way out the door for dinner at Bonefish Grill. She was enraged and banged into his Mercedes with her Cadillac SUV and threw his phone into the toilet of the guest bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She has since filed for divorce.
OXFORD, FL

