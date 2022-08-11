ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NH

Boston

N.H. campground shuttered after bears move in

The campground will be closed beginning Thursday at noon and will remain closed until at least Aug. 25. The Hancock Campground in Lincoln, New Hampshire, has been ordered by the USDA Forest Service to close for two weeks out of concern for public safety due to an increase in bear activity.
LINCOLN, NH
