wxxv25.com
Wrapping up on Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement in Jackson County
In Jackson County, crews are wrapping up the Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement. Weather permitting, the project should be complete this winter. Since last March, this portion of the Wade-Vancleave Road has been closed. The closure disrupting travel for thousands of commuters temporarily rerouting to Interstate 10. News 25 spoke...
longbeachbreeze.com
Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen
The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
wxxv25.com
11-and-a-half bricks of cocaine recovered after washing up on beach in Biloxi
Keesler Air Force Base has a group of volunteers who clean up periodically along the beach. While they were cleaning on Saturday, they found more than just trash. The volunteers were cleaning up around the beach near White Avenue and came across several bricks, which were actual kilos of cocaine.
WLOX
Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks weathers pandemic, readies second location
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the beginning of a pandemic in 2020, many businesses were filing for bankruptcy. However, Timothy Bolling was willing to take a risk and open Snow Zone and Snacks Shop. Two years later, the business is three months away from opening a second...
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
wxxv25.com
Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County
Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach
BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
WLOX
Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
wxxv25.com
Orangutang’s Daiquiris and Bar hosts inaugural ‘Anything that Floats but a Boat’ event
Customers got creative at the ‘Anything that Floats but a Boat’ inaugural event at Orangutang’s Daiquiris and Bar. Tubes, floaties, jet-skis, kayaks, and rafts of all kinds floated along the Biloxi River this past weekend. With gas prices sky rocketing, the bar wanted to make sure their...
wxxv25.com
Construction work continues on I-110 South exit ramp to Division Street
Construction work is continuing in a busy part of Biloxi. With the Division Street gate for Keesler Air Force Base now open, more people are traveling the already busy road. Contractors are installing new lighting on the I-110 South exit ramp that leads to Division Street. The road is also...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
WLOX
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. "Our financial situation is blurred at best right now," said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program.
wxxv25.com
Two Bay Waveland School District elementary schools receive Science of Reading recognition
The Mississippi Department of Education designated seven elementary schools as ‘Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading’ schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Five out of the seven schools are right here along the Coast. Today, North Bay Elementary School and Waveland Elementary School celebrated their accomplishment of becoming a...
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
WLOX
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The arrest is...
WLOX
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
wxxv25.com
Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday
Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
