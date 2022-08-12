ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Wrapping up on Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement in Jackson County

In Jackson County, crews are wrapping up the Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement. Weather permitting, the project should be complete this winter. Since last March, this portion of the Wade-Vancleave Road has been closed. The closure disrupting travel for thousands of commuters temporarily rerouting to Interstate 10. News 25 spoke...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen

The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County

Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach

BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Construction work continues on I-110 South exit ramp to Division Street

Construction work is continuing in a busy part of Biloxi. With the Division Street gate for Keesler Air Force Base now open, more people are traveling the already busy road. Contractors are installing new lighting on the I-110 South exit ramp that leads to Division Street. The road is also...
BILOXI, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11

Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Third suspect arrested in connection to Gulfport murder, armed robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Trevon Norman III of Gulfport on two counts of accessory after the fact and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The arrest is...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen Tuesday

Tomorrow morning, there will be a ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen with an unveiling of a new memorial piece. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from ‘Saving a Hero’s Place,’ a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by providing their departments with a permanent place of reverence.
BILOXI, MS

