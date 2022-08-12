ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, PA

Pennsylvania State Police statement on mass casualty incident in Berwick, PA

State Trooper Anthony Petroski gives statement to media on the mass casualty incident that occurred on 8/13/2022.
BERWICK, PA
Why are yellowjackets so aggressive?

NESCOPECK, PA
Schuylkill Free Shakespeare | Pa Live! 8.15.22

NESCOPECK, PA
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 8.15.2022

NESCOPECK, PA
LLWS Grand Slam Parade

NESCOPECK, PA
Grand Marshal Mariano Rivera

NESCOPECK, PA
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast

NESCOPECK, PA
Twelfth Night at the Yuengling Mansion

PA Live (WBRE) — This summer’s show is Twelfth Night at the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts (Yuengling Mansion) in Pottsville, PA. Show dates are August 18th to 20th at 7PM and August 21st at 5PM. Learn more on their website, schuylkillfreeshakespeare.org.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, JR. coming to Scranton

PA Live (WBRE) — The children are rising up! Join the revolt in this Broadway Junior adaptation of the Tony Award-winning hit – Matilda The Musical!. 3 Performances – Friday, Aug 19 at 1pm & 6:00pm and Saturday, Aug 20 at 1pm. CaPAA of NEPA. Ritz Building.
SCRANTON, PA

