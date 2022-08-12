Suspect in killings of 2 Muslim men in Albuquerque is described as volatile by community members and police reports

A California surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty to an insurance fraud scheme which saw the pair get addicts in sober living facilities to have unnecessary procedures and treatments. Beverly Hills medic ​​Randy Rosen and his partner Liza Vismanos billed health insurers $676 million for procedures and tests and collected millions in reimbursements. Prosecutors said the pair used “body brokers” to find and pay sober living home patients to take unnecessary tests, shots, and implants of Naltrexone—a drug which deters cravings for drugs—and the couple would then bill medical insurance companies for the needless procedures. They used their ill-gotten gains to fund a lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of a $3.2 million mansion complete with a pool and wine cellar, court documents show. Rosen faces 10 years behind bars with credit for two already served after pleading guilty to several counts of submitting fraudulent insurance claims with an aggravated white collar crime enhancement. Vismanos also pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.Read it at Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO