WDAM-TV
Roberts Hall demolition begins at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former dormitory is coming down on the University of Southern Mississippi campus after planned demolition work began on Monday, Aug. 15. Work crews started the destruction process at 10 a.m. on Roberts Hall, originally constructed in 1968. According to USM’s Physical Plant Director Neil Bohn,...
WDAM-TV
USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles and Care event
Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library. The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library. City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony. Updated: 7...
WDAM-TV
Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library. The Little Free Library is a resource for children of any age to exchange or take a book for free. There are two locations of the Little Free Library in Waynesboro, South Side Park and Wayne General Hospital.
WDAM-TV
Columbia adds walking trail to Duckworth Park
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt city is making many improvements to its public spaces, and leaders said they want to focus on all parts of the community. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Mayor Justin McKenzie said the goal is to include all community members and use project funding wisely.
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones Library gearing up for more fun
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library just wrapped up a busy summer.]. Kids enjoyed several daily activities before school began. Now, the library is gearing up to offer more free and fun events- this time offering more towards adults and teens. ”We’re ramping up for a ton...
WDAM-TV
USM Hattiesburg campus begins Roberts Hall demolition process
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will demolish Roberts Hall on its Hattiesburg campus Monday morning. According to the university, the demolition is set to begin at 10 a.m. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a night one plagued by poor weather, Hattiesburg stayed dry long enough to have tethered rides to end the Hot Air Balloon Festival Saturday night. Festivities started at 6 am Saturday morning and everyone had one thing on their mind: Balloon rides. “I’m looking forward...
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 8/15
Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras. Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has been able to purchase cameras for all deputies on staff. Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 8/15
Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras. Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has been able to purchase cameras for all deputies on staff. Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall. Firefighters are always there to lend a hand to others without question in a time of need, said Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown. The City of Laurel returned the favor on Monday, Aug....
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras. Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has been able to purchase cameras for all deputies on staff. Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in Hattiesburg budget. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The City...
WDAM-TV
Construction begins on Petal Chick-fil-A
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt. The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”. “I am not...
WDAM-TV
EDITORIAL: ‘The world is a little less colorful’ without Corky Palmer
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball players remember Corky Palmer, a retired USM baseball coach, after he passed away on Wednesday. Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT. |. Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss hires new Esports coordinator
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From the middle of a pandemic to a celebrated national title, the University of Southern Mississippi’s Esports program has been on the rise since its inception. Its new coordinator wants to keep expanding the electronic sports footprint in Hattiesburg. “My main focus coming here is...
WDAM-TV
Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in Hattiesburg budget
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg continued to hold budget hearings, with a third meeting held Monday, Aug. 15. At the meeting, the City of Hattiesburg Administration and Urban Development departments presented proposed budgets to the city council. “It’s a process of coming in and telling the council...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. sees economic growth despite economy
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Businesses have seen inflation across the board during the past year or so. However, the City of Laurel and Jones County have seen success, economically-speaking. “Jones county’s been very very fortunate that we have still seen our businesses grow, and we’ve seen new businesses want...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
WDAM-TV
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Aug. 15, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. Smith is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is around 4 ft. 3 in tall and 100 lbs. According...
WDAM-TV
Hub City man charged for multiple burglaries at apartment complex
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged after being arrested Sunday for multiple burglaries. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 25-year-old Christian Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of commercial burglary in connection to two incidents on July 24 at Park Place Apartments. HPD spokesman...
WDAM-TV
Bond set at $25K for Laurel man charged with drug, firearm possession
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a Laurel man this past weekend after being arrested during a search warrant where police found crack cocaine and a firearm. According to the Laurel Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 12, the Narcotics and CID Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Walley Street.
